Strictly pros ‘glad’ Giovanni Pernice ‘has quit the show’: ‘Awful way to sign off but he’s only got himself to blame’

Reports that Giovanni Pernice is leaving Strictly Come Dancing has come as welcome news to the rest of the show’s professional dancers, it’s been claimed.

Giovanni has been at the centre of a storm since his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington left the series early citing medical reasons. The pair became embroiled in a feud, reportedly over his teaching methods. Amanda then claimed her experience on the show left her with PTSD.

Last week, it was reported that Giovanni had quit the show. Now it’s been claimed that far from rally round the Italian dancer, his fellow pros are “quite glad” he’s stepped away from the show.

The BBC is now said to have launched a probe into complaints from a number of Giovanni’s former dance partners.

Giovanni Pernice ‘brings a lot of negativity’ to Strictly Come Dancing

Late last week it was reported that an internal memo had been sent round listing the names of the 2024 Strictly pros.

It’s claimed Giovanni’s name was not on the list. And this is something that the other professional dancers on the show are said to be happy about.

The cast are relieved he is leaving.

Speaking to The Express, an insider alleged: “The cast are relieved he is leaving. It’s hardly a secret that he’s become very distant from the rest of the dancers. There’s no real love lost between them. He brings a lot of bad press and negativity to the show. So they’re quite glad he’s not a part of it any more.

“They’re looking forward to the show returning to its best and trying to stay away from any scandal, which seemed to follow Gio everywhere.”

The insider then added: “The cast want to focus on what they do best and that’s dancing. Gio has gone out on a really sour note after Amanda Abbington notoriously left the show during what was now his last season. It’s a pretty awful way to sign off but he’s only got himself to blame.”

Neither the BBC or Giovanni’s reps have confirmed that he is leaving the BBC dance show.

Gio hits back

Over the weekend, Giovanni shared a statement hitting back at claims of “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

It read: “To my dear fans. You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

He then added: “Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

He concluded: “Thank you all once again for your continued love and support! Giovanni.”

Rose ‘distances’ herself

Earlier today, the row took a fresh turn as “at least one or two” more women are expected to come forward with complaints.

Not only that, but there are also reports that Rose Ayling-Ellis, who he won the show with in 2021, is also distancing herself from the dancer.

Sources claim: “Rose is finding the whole situation really tough. She had a really great experience with Gio so is really shocked by it all.”

ED! has gone to reps for Strictly and Giovanni for comment.

