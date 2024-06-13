Giovanni Pernice returns to social media with defiant message following fan boycott over Strictly exit

Giovanni Pernice has made it clear his dancing career is here to stay following his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancer returned to social media earlier today (June 13) for the first time since the line-up of Strictly pros taking part in the 2024 series was announced.

In wake of the allegations thrown Giovanni’s way, he didn’t make the cut. Rumours have been swirling over whether this was Giovanni’s decision or whether the BBC has booted him from the cast.

However, Giovanni has now put on a defiant display amid his fans threatening to boycott the show.

Giovanni Pernice back on his socials amid Strictly snub

The TV personality took to his Stories this morning with a defiant post showing off his skills as a dance teacher. He could be in a room filled with people who mirrored his dance moves. It appears, despite accusations, he hasn’t shied away from his role as a dance teacher.

A post to the dance school’s Instagram grid also garnered a ton of support, with plenty of people praising Giovanni.

The post showed a montage of people dancing and Giovanni teaching. The dance school penned in the caption: “Dance brings people together, and classes are our happy place.”

One supportive social media user commented: “I just love watching these reels, everyone just looks like they are having such fun and the joy on Gio’s face as he’s teaching speaks volumes.”

Another praised: “How lucky are we to be taught by the best.”

A third added: “This video in itself speaks volumes…The biggest and best dance fam.”

Another chimed in: “Gio is the best teacher.”

Giovanni Pernice Strictly exit

It was reported back in May that Giovanni had quit Strictly Come Dancing, but this doesn’t mean that fans of the star aren’t just as fuming now, since the confirmed pro line-up has been revealed – without Giovanni!

A source told The Sun at the time: “Gio feels the scrutiny on him has become too much. Now is the time to make a fresh start. He wants to focus on other TV projects, and feels he’s achieved all he can on Strictly, having won the trophy back in 2021 and reaching the final an unprecedented four times.”

Elsewhere, fans rallied on social media with claims that they will not be tuning in if Giovanni doesn’t star on the show.

One penned: “Well he was the best one on there. He was the reason I watched it. He was amazing with Rose [Ayling-Ellis].”

Another agreed: “I won’t be watching if he isn’t on Strictly,” whilst a third said: “Not watching now, he’s a great dancer.”

The dancer’s Strictly snub comes after it has been confirmed that the BBC has embarked on an investigation into Giovanni’s alleged behaviour. A string of former celebrity partners are said to have made complaints.

Giovanni has denied the accusations and in a statement rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. He also stated that he looks forward to”clearing” his name.

