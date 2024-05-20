Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘distancing herself from Giovanni Pernice’: ‘She’s finding the situation really tough’

Rose Ayling-Ellis is “struggling to process the concerning claims” about her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice, it’s been claimed.

The news comes amid headlines concerning his ‘exit’ from Strictly Come Dancing.

Ex-EastEnders actress Rose and dance pro Giovanni lifted the Glitterball trophy in 2021, winning that year’s series of the BBC One dance contest together.

However, with allegations about the Italian’s star’s training methods making the press, The Sun reports Rose has ‘distanced herself’ from Giovanni.

Strictly news: Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘shocked’ by Giovanni Pernice claims

The former Strictly winners have been portrayed as staying pals following their big win.

She has even popped up on his BBC programmes travelling through Italy with Anton Du Beke.

And during their time on the show, fans were frequently convinced there may have been more to their friendship.

However, according to The Sun, Rose has been “shocked” by claims reported in the press.

‘Rose is finding the whole situation really tough’

An unnamed insider alleged to the tabloid: “Rose is finding the whole situation really tough. She had a really great experience with Gio so is really shocked by it all.

Rose of course believes what others are saying but she is just trying to not get involved.

“[Rose] of course believes what others are saying but she is just trying to not get involved. She won’t be speaking about it publicly.”

ED! has approached representatives for Giovanni and Rose for comment.

Meanwhile, The Sun also reports more women could come forward and take action.

A source is claimed: “Numerous celebrities, all former partners of Gio’s, have been in contact with one another behind the scenes.”

The unnamed insider apparently added: “In other words, more names could come out of the woodwork.”

This past weekend, Giovanni shared a statement on social media in which he rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

