Strictly has announced “additional steps” to “strengthen welfare and support” on the BBC show amid the Graziano Di Prima scandal.

Graziano, 30, has left the show following allegations of gross misconduct. The accusations include hitting, kicking and spitting at his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

It comes after Giovanni Pernice faced allegations about his training methods in recent months.

Now, in a new statement, the BBC has shared that the show will have two new dedicated welfare producers as well as some other measures for future series.

Strictly measures amid Graziano Di Prima allegations

As well as new welfare producers, the BBC will put a member of the Strictly production staff in all future rehearsals.

A statement from the BBC said: “The BBC is today announcing additional steps to strengthen welfare and support on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals.”

The BBC said the new steps will “address that”.

The corporation has said it will have a production team member present and will appoint a celebrity welfare producer and a professional dancer welfare producer.

It will also deliver “further training for the production team and crew”.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.

“Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals.

“The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production.”

It comes after two of the show’s pro dancers has faced allegations about their training methods. Giovanni Pernice recently denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Then, at the weekend, the BBC confirmed the departure of Graziano after allegations of gross misconduct.

Graziano Di Prima statement

Graziano said in a statement: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. When the time is right I will share my story.”

Zara McDermott statement

Today (July 16), Zara spoke out on social media. She said: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

