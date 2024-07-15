Three questions baffled Strictly fans demand answers to amid Graziano Di Prima allegations

Strictly Come Dancing has descended into chaos as professional dancer Graziano Di Prima has faced allegations about his behaviour towards his former dance partner, Zara McDermott, during rehearsals.

The star’s alleged misconduct has reportedly been exposed in footage of their rehearsals, where Graziano allegedly kicked Zara, alongside a string of other allegations.

However, the accusations have left some Strictly fans extremely perplexed and therefore, demanding answers.

Strictly fans have rushed to defend Graziano Di Prima (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Zara McDermott ‘unfollows’ axed Strictly star Graziano Di Prima

It was reported over the weekend that Graziano had been sacked from the BBC series amid claims of gross misconduct.

According to reports, Graziano is accused of allegedly kicking, hitting and spitting at former Love Island star Zara McDermott during rehearsals. In the wake of the allegations, Zara has unfollowed Graziano on social media according to reports.

Zara’s boyfriend and I’m A Celebrity fave, Sam Thompson has also allegedly clicked the unfollow button on Graziano’s profile.

Now, some Strictly fans are baffled over why Zara and Sam have only just distanced themselves from the star on social media.

One fan wrote to social media: “What confuses me about the Zara and Graziano thing is that they remained friends after the show (over a year). He was also friends with her partner Sam Thompson. They filmed so many funny videos for Instagram and TikTok together etc.”

Another questioned: “Why did her and Sam Thompson act so friendly with Graziano and his wife? Why did Zara unfollow Graziano 3 days ago and Sam only yesterday?”

Someone else wrote: “Why also did it take until now for her to unfollow Graziano on social media?”

Regardless, Zara has yet to make a statement on the claims.

Graziano sacked four days after Strictly exposed footage of gross misconduct

Some fans are also wondering why Zara failed to come forward. According to The Sun, two complaints were made against Graziano due to his treatment of Zara. However, Zara is said to have not made these complaints.

A source allegedly said: “Zara was seen stressed and upset at rehearsals and other celebrities were aware but no one reported it at the time. As soon as it came to light the BBC took swift action.

“She was invited in for an interview and she confirmed what had been reported, as well as other matters being revealed. She didn’t put in a formal complaint, but is now co-operating with the investigation.”

This information has resulted in fans wondering why the reality star didn’t say anything. One said: “Why didn’t [she] complain at the time?”

Zara McDermott danced with Graziano Di Prima on the 2023 series of Strictly (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Another penned: “Maybe they should have pulled out and complained straight away not leaving it so long if it was so bad.”

Elsewhere, other fans flocked to Zara’s defence and said: “The victim blaming here is disgusting and everyone is up his backside.”

Another commented: “Wow, some of these comments are utterly disgraceful!! You should all be ashamed of yourselves, pulling other women down. Just because someone looks nice on the outside it doesn’t mean they are a nice person privately. You people need to stop and take a long hard look at yourselves.”

Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott appeared to share ‘bond’

During their time on the show, Graziano and Zara shared a string of cosy snaps, hilarious comedy skits and praise for each other. Now, some Strictly fans are wondering why they appeared so close if there was trouble behind the scenes.

One Strictly fan questioned: “This Zara and Graziano story is weird. Why did she continue to dance with him after the show and make all these TikTok’s and reels?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

Another said: “From seeing Zara‘s multiple TikTok videos of her and Graz posted both during and after her time on Strictly. Doesn’t make sense??”

Someone else tweeted: “I saw Zara and Graziano in a hotel in London after Zara went to watch Strictly live tour earlier this year… they were friends. She was there supporting him. And they were hanging out all together in the bar in the hotel. It doesn’t make sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

Zara and Graziano previously sat down on Sam Thompson’s radio show and discussed their “bond”.

Zara discussed how they formed a “bond” whilst dancing together. She said: “You have to bypass all the awkward stage when you don’t know each other very well. It’s really crazy, the bond and the relationship you build.”

Graziano Di Prima allegations

A BBC spokesperson has said of Graziano’s sacking: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

Meanwhile, Graziano has also broken his silence. He wrote to social media: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.

“When the time is right I will share my story.”

Read more: Strictly star Graziano Di Prima ‘in bits over allegations’ as he’s ‘being monitored by wife and mum’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.