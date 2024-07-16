Strictly Come Dancing pro star Graziano Di Prima is fleeing the UK following claims about his conduct on the BBC series, a tabloid report claims.

Dancer and choreographer Graziano, 30, was sacked over the weekend following claims of gross misconduct towards celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

He’s been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at the ex Love Island cast member.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima performed together on Strictly in 2023 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Graziano’s unexpected exit came following claims the BBC would be looking into “wider” issues than Giovanni Pernice on Strictly, and just days after Aljaz Skorjanec’s return was announced.

And, according to The Sun, Graziano is leaving the country for a “fresh start” abroad.

Rehearsing dance moves together (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Graziano Di Prima latest

Unnamed insiders are said to have told the tabloid that the married Italian performer is heading home.

Additionally, one anonymous source is quoted as saying: “Graziano is petrified and in a bad place.

This has killed his career dead and he knows it.

“He is being supported by his wife Giada and they are planning to pack up and move back to Italy. This has killed his career dead and he knows it.

“Going back to Italy for a new beginning is what is best for him and Giada.”

ED! has approached a representative for Graziano Di Prima for comment on The Sun’s story.

Graziano Di Prima: ‘I understand it’s best for the show that I step away’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Graziano statement

Following confirmation that Graziano would no longer be part of Strictly going forward, he told fans on social media he will ‘share his story’ at an unspecified point in the future.

Graziano said in a statement: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.”

Furthermore, Graziano continued: “I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.

“When the time is right I will share my story.”

TV star Zara McDermott shared thoughts on Instagram today (Credit: Instagram)

Zara McDermott statement

Zara, meanwhile, broke her silence earlier this morning (Tuesday July 16).

In an Instagram Story, she indicated she had been ‘afraid’ of “opening up”.

She said in a lengthy note: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.”

