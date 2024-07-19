Judi Love was ‘warned’ about Strictly before stint with Graziano Di Prima

With the Graziano Di Prima Strictly scandal showing no signs of slowing down, comments made by one of his former show partners have resurfaced.

Loose Women star Judi Love was partnered with Graziano on the series back in 2021 – two years before his partnership with Zara McDermott.

And, speaking at the time, Judi – on Tipping Point Lucky Stars this weekend (July 20) – said that she was given a “warning” ahead of her run on the show.

Ex Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima was paired with Judi Love in 2021 (Credit: BBC Two)

Judi Love on her time on Strictly

Speaking to the Metro, Judi said at the time that she loved having the Sicilian as a partner.

She said that he worked “hard” and travelled to her for training so she could “get home to her kids”.

The pair’s chemistry was evident on screen, but Judi admitted she didn’t realise quite how all encompassing the BBC dance show would be.

“I did get warned by a few people that it was going to be hectic and full-on, but it still doesn’t compare when you’re in it,” she revealed.

Judi said at the time she was thankful she got on with Graziano (Credit: BBC)

‘The team is always around’

Judi then lifted the lid on being looked after behind the scenes. She said: “At the beginning there’s so much glitz and glam and all this. But there’s a lot of press, the outfits, your training. The team is always making sure we’re alright with our health, our physio. We’ve got people to talk to. So there’s always someone around.”

She concluded: “And your life has changed, you’ve got somebody new in your life every day, and I just give thanks that it’s someone I actually get on with! Because that would have been a different story.”

Graziano Di Prima and the raging Strictly scandal

The BBC dance series – and pro Graziano – are currently embroiled in scandal.

Graziano was sacked from the series last week amid reports of gross misconduct. He has since admitted to kicking 2023 partner Zara McDermott.

Judi’s on Tipping Point Lucky Stars at 4pm on Saturday July 20 on ITV1.

