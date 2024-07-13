Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima has been sacked from the show amid claims over his behaviour towards former celeb partner Zara McDermott.

The pair were coupled up on the 2023 series of the show, exiting in week six. Graziano joined Strictly in 2018 and, as well as taking part in the main show, also appeared in the 2023 Christmas special.

However, today (July 13) it’s been confirmed that Graziano is no longer part of the Strictly family.

Strictly latest: Graziano Di Prima ‘sacked’

According to the Daily Mail, Graziano was sacked by the BBC following claims of gross misconduct towards his former partner Zara McDermott.

It’s claimed that bosses of the Saturday night dance show spoke to Graziano this week. His contract was then terminated. This is despite him previously being announced as part of the pro dancer line-up for 2024.

It is incredibly brave of Zara to have come forward.

One show source claimed: “Graziano had to go. It has been awful.”

His exit comes amid claims the BBC would be looking into “wider” issues than Giovanni Pernice on the show. And it came around the same time that the BBC announced Aljaz Skorjanec would be returning to the show.

‘Gio has opened a can of worms’

It’s also been alleged that the complaint was made recently. What’s more, it’s claimed that it was Zara’s complaint that prompted the BBC to extend its current Giovanni Pernice inquiry.

Sources on the show have also speculated that Graziano’s alleged behaviour makes Amanda Abbington’s claims against Giovanni seem “miniscule”. One insider alleged: “It seems that whatever Gio has done it opened a can of worms. It is incredibly brave of Zara to have come forward, it is never easy for a woman or indeed anyone who has been mistreated to do that.”

What is gross misconduct?

According to the BBC’s Bullying and Harassment Policy – found on its website – gross misconduct is classified as behaviour “so serious as to justify summary dismissal without notice”.

It adds: “Examples of gross misconduct may include, but are not limited to: assault; theft or dishonesty; serious negligence; endangering life; gross dereliction of duty; discrimination or serious bullying and/or harassment; serious breach of confidence.”

ED! has contacted the BBC as well as reps for Graziano and Zara for comment.

BBC statement

As reports emerged, the BBC issued a statement. It read: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

‘When the time is right I will share my story’

Graziano has also broken his silence.

It reads: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.

“When the time is right I will share my story.”

Future of Strictly Come Dancing

It puts a fresh cloud over the future of Strictly weeks before the series launch.

As previously reported, the BBC is currently embroiled in an investigation into the alleged behaviour of Giovanni Pernice.

