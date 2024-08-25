Axed Strictly star Graziano Di Prima is considering suing the BBC for unfair dismissal, it’s been reported.

The claims come as Graziano’s dancer wife Giada finally breaks her silence following his exit from the BBC One dance show.

Graziano was the second pro dancer after Giovanni Pernice to be hit by allegations about his behaviour on the 2023 series. Italian pro Graziano was partnered with former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Graziano is said to have hired top lawyers who think he has a case to sue the BBC over his Strictly exit (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Graziano tipped to sue BBC

According to The Sun, Graziano has called in top lawyers Whitestone Chambers to fight his corner.

Barristers have already waded through thousands of messages between Zara and Graziano and Graziano and the other Strictly pros and are said to believe he has a case for unfair dismissal.

A source claimed: “Graziano feels he wasn’t allowed a fair opportunity to give his side of the story so has been heartened to hear the legal team think he has a case for unfair dismissal.

“The top lawyers at Whitestone Chambers have scanned through thousands of messages between Graziano and Zara and the other Strictly dancers.

“They’ve also looked at his BBC contract and believe there are grounds to sue. He is weighing up his options but remains hopeful he can clear his name.”

Giada has finally broken her silence following her husband’s sacking (Credit: Instagram)

Giada stands by her man

Meanwhile, his wife Giada has finally broken her silence for the first time since Graziano’s sacking.

She posted to her Instagram Stories over the weekend. Clearly standing by her man, she shared a picture of her hand holding her husband’s. Giada captioned the shot: “Noi.” Translated to English, it means “us”.

Giada also included a red love heart on the post.

Graziano admitted kicking Zara but said that it was accidental (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Graziano apologises to Zara

Graziano previously apologised for his actions – said to include hitting, kicking and spitting at Zara.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: “I didn’t deliberately hurt anyone. I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”

He confessed to kicking the floor out of frustration during rehearsals with Zara and said it was never his intention to kick her.

“I’d never, never do that,” he said, but acknowledged that his foot inadvertently touched hers post-kick. He immediately apologised and comforted her with a hug.

