Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at Zara McDermott behind the scenes on the 2023 series of the BBC dance show.

Yesterday (July 13), Graziano was axed from the 2024 series – after he was announced on the pro dancer line-up – after the claimed emerged.

Now it’s been claimed that there is video footage of the alleged behaviour towards Zara. And, it’s claimed, the footage has reduced those who’ve seen it “to tears”.

Zara is yet to comment on the claims. Graziano has fiercely denied the allegations.

Zara McDermott was paired with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Graziano rehearsal footage ‘reduces viewers to tears’

According to The Sun, the complaint against Graziano wasn’t made by Zara. The investigation was kickstarted after a number of the Strictly production staff raised concerns over Graziano’s alleged behaviour.

The BBC then contacted Zara’s management and she was invited in to be interviewed about his behaviour. It’s said she is cooperating with the investigation. It’s also claimed she has instructed lawyers.

The pro dancer is alleged to have kicked Zara, spat at her and hit her – and there is said to be a shocking video of one incident.

“As part of a wider BBC investigation reports of Graziano’s behaviour came from multiple third-party sources — with multiple reports of physical and verbal abuse. Zara was seen stressed and upset at rehearsals and other celebrities were aware but no one reported it at the time. As soon as it came to light the BBC took swift action” one insider claimed.

“She was invited in for an interview and she confirmed what had been reported, as well as other matters being revealed. She didn’t put in a formal complaint, but is now co-operating with the investigation. The footage has reduced those who have seen it to tears.”

Video footage of their rehearsals has reportedly left those who’ve seen it in tears (Credit: BBC)

Zara had ‘nowhere to turn’

The source then added over Graziano’s departure from the show: “Graziano has been accused of multiple physical and verbal ­incidents. The BBC had no choice but to sack him.”

Asked why Zara didn’t speak out before, the insider alleged that she was “too scared to say anything”. They also added that she was in a “difficult position” and had “nowhere to turn”.

They also claimed there was an “element of coercion too”.

Graziano releases a statement

Graziano released a statement on Instagram yesterday, explaining he had exited the show.

“I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly,” he said.

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

He then added: “Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story.”

BBC statement

The BBC said yesterday: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

ED! has contacted the BBC, and reps for Graziano and Zara for comment.

Read more: Shirley Ballas warned by BBC bosses over Giovanni Pernice support

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.