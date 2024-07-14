Strictly star Graziano Di Prima has been inundated with support from his co-stars since his departure from the show was announced.

Reports emerged yesterday that Graziano had been sacked from the BBC series amid claims of gross misconduct. It was then alleged that he had kicked, spat at and hit 2023 partner Zara McDermott during training.

Zara is yet to comment on the claims. However, Graziano posted a statement confirming his departure yesterday (July 13). And, since posting it, his fellow Strictly stars have rushed to send their support.

Strictly stars share support for Graziano Di Prima

When Graziano shared the post, it was liked by Strictly make-up artist Lisa Armstrong and pro dancer Katya Jones. Ugo Monye, who took part in the show in 2021, also gave the post a like.

One of Graziano’s former partners, actress Chizzy Akudolu, commented on the post. She was paired with the dancer for the 2017 Christmas special.

She shared: “Wait, WHAT??” Later, she added: “I adore you Graz [red love heart emoji].”

Former Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher commented on the post, too. He left a red love heart emoji.

‘What the hell?!’

Catherine Tyldesley, who took part in 2019 and was paired with Johannes Radebe, also posted a comment. She said: “What noooo.” She then added: “You are the kindest, incredibly talented, most gentle man… I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love x.”

It’s unclear if she posted before the full allegations emerged.

Susannah Constantine, who was paired with Anton Du Beke on the 2018 series of Strictly, also commented.

She shared her support, writing: “What the helll??? You were always so sweet, kind, funny and thoughtful to me Graziano. Be true to yourself. Cream always rises to the top. Loads of love x.”

Graziano’s Strictly partners

So far, none of Graziano’s former partners – other than Chizzy – have shared public support for the dancer.

He’s been on the show since 2018. On the main show, Graziano has danced with Vick Hope, Kym Marsh, Judi Love and Zara McDermott.

On the Christmas special, he was paired with Sally Nugent, Chizzy and singer Anne-Marie.

