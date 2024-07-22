In new claims relating to Strictly Come Dancing, pro star Janette Manrara has spoken out following comments from one of her former celeb partners.

Will Bayley was paired up Janette for the 2019 series but withdrew from the BBC One dance contest at the end of the October after sustaining a knee injury.

The 36-year-old Paralympian has claimed to The Sun a jump he performed during rehearsals for a routine was assessed as being “rubbish” by Janette.

And according to the tabloid report, Will said he was encouraged to leap from a table despite his concerns and those of his coach.

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara were Strictly partners for the 17th series of the dance contest in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest news

The Sun’s report contains allegations Will heard his leg crack and suffered “horrific pain”.

Additionally, he claims he was taken to a hotel room where his knee was iced rather than going to hospital.

Will also claims bosses made him feel like the incident – which left him with torn knee ligaments – was his fault.

Furthermore, it is claimed Will had previously met with producers to highlight he wasn’t able to perform jumps as he has no ankles.

His injury reportedly left him depressed and “bed ridden”, and said to have had “a huge impact” on his career.

Will ‘didn’t want to let Janette down’ (Credit: BBC)

Will told The Sun: “I think the show thought they were being inclusive by casting me, but I actually felt pressured. I have got a serious disability and I don’t think anyone was really looking out for me when I injured myself, leaving me with injuries that still affect me to this day.”

Will also claimed the BBC hadn’t contacted him or issued an apology, alleging: “There was no duty of care.”

Strictly star Will Bayley has hit out at the lack of “duty of care” (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will Bayley on Strictly injury

He went on to say he’d mimed jumping off a table during rehearsals. But when he was set to practice the move for real, he voiced concerns about ‘landing safely’.

Will added he was assured he would be “fine” but he was reluctant to do the jump.

He recalled: “I was really determined, so I went for it and smiled at the camera. When I landed I just had the most horrific pain and I still have flashbacks now. I was lying on the floor thinking my whole career was over. I heard my leg crack, I couldn’t breathe.”

Will described his knee as “falling out of the socket”. He said he went to hospital two days later and discovered he “needed” to pull out.

He also claimed he thought Janette was “under a lot of pressure” from bosses.

I feel she could have protected me more.

Will added: “I feel she could have protected me more, but I didn’t have an issue with her. It was mentally hard and I didn’t want to let her down.”

Janette Manrara statement

A spokesman for Janette told The Sun: “Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice.

“Her celebrity partner’s safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will.”

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment about The Sun’s story.

A BBC spokesperson told us: “We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required.”

