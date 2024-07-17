The name of a third Strictly Come Dancing pro has been said to have been brought up amid a BBC investigation.

According to The Sun, the identity of a male dancer who is no longer part of the series has been passed onto lawyers.

The development comes following months of headlines concerning allegations about Giovanni Pernice‘s conduct, and just days after Graziano Di Prima was sacked from the show following claims of gross misconduct.

Graziano, 30, has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at former Love Island cast member Zara McDermott.

In a statement shared on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday July 16), Zara indicated she had been ‘afraid’ of “opening up”.

“I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming,” Zara said.

Graziano’s unexpected exit came following claims the BBC would be looking into “wider” issues than Giovanni on the dance contest. Aljaz Skorjanec’s unanticpated return was also announced recently.

Giovanni leaving the programme, meanwhile, was confirmed in June. It came after reports concerning his rehearsal methods, and his partnership with actress Amanda Abbington last year.

Giovanni recently denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. And Graziano has said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.”

New measures

The BBC has announced “additional steps” to “strengthen welfare and support” on Strictly. These will include chaperones being on hand for production of the series.

But, going by The Sun’s report, more people are expected to face questions as part of the BBC’s probe.

An unidentified source is said to have told the tabloid a dossier is being compiled to hand over to the Beeb, with a third name being raised.

The insider claimed: “He is no longer part of the show but he has been named as a person of interest. Conversations are ongoing and there are more people who need to be spoken to.”

There appears to be a more widespread issue over the conduct of some of the professionals.

They added: “What is becoming clear is that there appears to be a more widespread issue over the conduct of some of the professionals in training. And the more people who come forward, the clearer the picture is becoming.”

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

