In the latest Strictly news, the BBC are reportedly worried that they could face a £1 million legal bill as more celebs complain.

Drama surrounding the show escalated after Amanda Abbington complained about pro dancer Giovanni Pernice. The Sherlock actor left Strictly halfway through last year’s competition, explaining it was her “deepest regret.” Amanda has since claimed she was diagnosed with mild PTSD after competing on the show.

She, alongside two other contestants, have come forward and spoken out about Giovanni’s alleged behaviour. As a result, Giovanni will not be returning to the show this year. An investigation involving the BBC is ongoing.

Amanda quit the show last year after Giovanni’s alleged behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

Since then, more drama has unfolded. Graziano Di Prima has now been sacked after bosses became aware of a video of him kicking his celeb partner Zara McDermott.

A third celebrity, who used to be a part of the show, has been identified as a “person of interest”.

In resurfaced footage, former pro dancer Brendan Cole can be seen inappropriately slapping celeb partner Fiona Phillips’ bottom three times in footage from 2005. In the same clip, Brendan was acting aggressively towards Fiona.

Following her time on the show, Fiona has described Brendan as “a real bugger” and “not nice.”

According to more reports, Anton Du Beke is the fourth Strictly star to come under fire after he reportedly called his 2009 dance partner Laila Rouass a racial slur.

Anton is the fourth Strictly star to come under fire (Credit: YouTube)

‘More and more stars are coming forward with grievances’

Inside sources are now claiming that more celebrities are planning on coming forward about physical or mental health harm and loss of work.

“More and more stars are coming forward with grievances, and they have been advised there are significant grounds for personal injury claims,” a source told The Sun.

“They say they have lost work, and worry the BBC especially will deem them untouchable.”

Doctors’ notes and photos of the contestants’ injuries have reportedly been handed over to lawyers.

“If successful — and at the moment there certainly appears to be serious evidence for duty of care breaches — the BBC could well be forced to pay out well over £1million,” they continued.

As a result, BBC confirmed changes will be made to Strictly to “strengthen welfare and support.”

ED! reached out to BBC for comment, who said they “won’t be commenting on this”.

