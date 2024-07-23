The boss of Strictly Come Dancing could be ‘fighting for her job’, a tabloid news report claims.

According to MailOnline, Suzy Lamb could see her position axed as part of restructuring at the BBC.

Suzy is in charge of all of BBC Studio’s entertainment programmes, including Strictly.

MailOnline’s claim comes after pros on the BBC One dance contest have found themselves in the headlines following allegations of misconduct.

Giovanni Pernice will not be part of Strictly Come Dancing this year (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice won’t feature in the upcoming 2024 series following claims about his behaviour alongside celebrity partner Amanda Abbington. The Italian dancer has previously denied any “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

And earlier in July pro star Graziano Di Prima was sacked following claims of gross misconduct. He’s been accused of kicking, hitting, and spitting at his celebrity partner during the 2023 series, Zara McDermott.

Graziano Di Prima is no longer a Strictly pro (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news

According to MailOnline, fallout could “harm” Suzy’s chances of a newly-merged job following the reported restructuring.

Her current as managing director of Entertainment may merge with the position of managing director of Factual Entertainment – leaving only one job open, it’s claimed.

It is expected that the new role will see one person overseeing all of BBC Studios’ unscripted entertainment output.

‘Strictly scandal has been very damaging’

However, an insider has reportedly told the tabloid website that recent claims may prove “damaging”.

The unnamed source is said to have said: “The Strictly scandal has been very damaging to Suzy. She’s the top boss so the buck stops with her.

The buck stops with her.

“There’s clearly been a culture behind the scenes on the show, and with every former contestant that speaks out, it all comes back to Suzy.”

‘Consultation has yet to conclude’

ED! has approached representatives at the BBC for comment about The Sun’s story.

A spokesperson told us: “The proposed restructure concerns our entire unscripted entertainment business at BBC Studios Productions and is not connected to any single programme. We announced this move in June and it would be wrong to speculate on any aspect of its outcome, particularly individual roles, given consultation has yet to conclude.”

The 2024 series is scheduled to launch in September, with filming reportedly expected to begin on in August.

Yesterday (Monday July 22), the pros’ troupe assembled for an Instagram snap following their first get together ahead of the upcoming series.

The group pic was captioned: “Day one of 2024 rehearsals done! We can’t wait to share our new pro routines with everyone soon.”

