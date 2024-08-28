In the latest Strictly Come Dancing news, Kai Widdrington looks set to be on the sidelines for the 2024 series, according to a report.

According to The Sun, pro star Kai – who turned 29 in the past few days – will miss out on being paired up with a celebrity for the upcoming run of the BBC One dance contest.

And that could be, the tabloid claims, due to fewer famous female faces signing up for the show this year.

Six women are on board for 2024, with male celebrities numbering nine.

Strictly news: Kai sidelined?

Kai was partnered with Angela Rippon on Strictly last year. He also recently split from fellow pro Nadiya Bychkova after two years of dating.

A source is said to have told The Sun it was “inevitable” some pros would miss out on a pairing.

They added it is “a real blow” that Kai is among those who won’t perform with a celeb this year.

The source is said to have continued: “He had a great run last series with Angela and is a fan favourite. But, just like last year with Nadiya when she wasn’t given a partner, bosses have to look at a number of factors when choosing which dancer to pair with which celebrity.”

‘Chemistry’

As it turns out, The Sun believes Kai will still appear on the programme.

The unnamed insider went on: “They look at everything from height through to chemistry tests to see who will work best together. And it’s meant Kai has missed out.

“He will be part of the group dances alongside other males who haven’t been selected this year.”

Additionally, The Sun indicates Kai is “gutted” by the decision.

The tabloid also makes mention of recent scandals when pondering whether this may have affected the celebrity roster composition.

In the wake of Graziano Di Prima’s sacking, the BBC announced “additional steps” in July to “strengthen welfare and support”.

These will include chaperones being on hand for production of the series.

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing at the BBC for comment.

A BBC spokesman told The Sun: “The Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant and professional dancer pairings will be announced, as usual, in the launch show airing in the autumn and on the official Strictly channels.”

