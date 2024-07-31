Former Strictly Come Dancing standout JJ Chalmers has revealed the news that he’s had to decline an invitation to join Dancing on Ice.

The Invictus Games medalist and television presenter wowed fans and judges with his Strictly performance back in 2020.

After pairing with Strictly pro Amy Dowden, the pair made it to the quarter-finals before being eliminated.

JJ Chalmers turned down an invitation to compete in Dancing on Ice (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly news: It’s a no to Dancing on Ice for JJ

The former marine has always been open about the physical challenges he faces. A devastating bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011 left him with significant injuries. This included the loss of two fingers and a severely damaged elbow.

Unfortunately, these injuries are what led him to steer away from the ice rink.

Speaking to The Sun, JJ opened up about the difficult decision-making process that followed the offer from the popular ITV skating competition.

“I have had the call from Dancing on Ice a few years ago and, obviously, with the disability that I carry I remember phoning my surgeon about doing Strictly,” he shared.

“She said: ‘Yeah, yeah, I reckon we can figure that one out,’ but for the Dancing on Ice call it is a ‘no’. So, I’ve had to say no to that one as I’m fragile!”

Other competitors with disabilities, including Libby Clegg and Heather Mills, have appeared on the show. But JJ’s safety concerns led him to decline the offer.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

‘Pushed out of my comfort zone’

Reflecting on his decision to participate in Strictly Come Dancing, JJ emphasised that it was due to his desire for a challenge.

“I’ve been offered many reality shows but the reason I decided to do Strictly was to push me out of my comfort zone in a big way. Also, you learn a skill! If somebody says to you: ‘Do you wanna learn to be a dancer from one of the best dancers in the world?’, why would you say no to that.”

He did tease a future reality TV role though. JJ adde that if he was offered a show “about trying to learn something new and it really challenges you, that’s what I am kind of about”.

