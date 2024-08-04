In Strictly news, the 2024 series may not see Danny Cipriani take part at all, despite him already reportedly having signed up for the show.

Danny, who took part in last year’s Christmas special, reportedly signed up for the new series last month.

The rugby star danced with Jowita last Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Danny Cipriani reportedly signed up for new series

Last month, it was reported that Danny, 36, had been signed up for the new series of Strictly.

Danny had previously taken part in last year’s Christmas special. He danced with Jowita Przystal. They picked up 36 points for their Cha-cha-cha to Celebration. However, it was Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu who emerged victorious.

“Danny proved he had the moves in the one-off special and Strictly would love to have him back,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“It was an experience he enjoyed and Danny’s family and friends have been pushing him to say yes,” they then continued.

“Danny’s got Bear Hunt on Netflix out next year so he’s free and able to take part. He’s coming back to the UK for a face-to-face meeting.”

Danny’s involvement is at risk (Credit: TalkTV)

Strictly news: Danny Cipriani facing the axe?

However, it’s now been reported that the rugby star might not even make it to the ballroom floor.

The BBC is reportedly considering a last-minute U-turn on his involvement thanks to comments he’s made in the past. Danny wrote about his experiences with magic mushrooms and cocaine in his autobiography, which came out last year.

“Danny was excited to be part of the new Strictly season, having turned the producers down on quite a few occasions in the past. His drug record is a serious concern given that Strictly is a family show watched by young and old alike,” a source told The Sun.

“It would be very sad if he ends up getting dropped, but the survival of the show is paramount – nothing can put that at risk.”

Shayne has reportedly signed up for the new series (Credit: ITV)

Shayne Ward reportedly signs up

In other Strictly related news, X-Factor winner and former Corrie star Shayne Ward has reportedly signed up for the new series.

The 39-year-old has previous dance experience, having taken part on Dancing On Ice back in 2013.

“Shayne is a previous winner of an audience-voted talent show so will have high hopes of doing it again. He is excited to begin training,” a source told The Sun.

The source continued, saying: “He has some dancing experience so could be a contender for the glitterball trophy. He also has a whopping fan base from his years as a Coronation Street hunk.”

Shane’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED! today (Sunday, August 4).

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

