The latest news from the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom has seen Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice announce a very special project away from the BBC series.

With Strictly not due back on our screens until the autumn, the trio are keeping themselves booked and busy. Shirley said she’s “very excited”, and reaction from fans of the show has been much the same…

Fresh from their Adventures in Spain, Giovanni and Anton are heading back to the ballroom (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Giovanni, Anton and Shirley’s dance masterclass

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shirley announced she was teaming up with Anton and Giovanni for a dance masterclass.

It’ll take place in London on June 30.

Booked for my mum’s 78th birthday! Can’t wait.

Fans can learn to jive with Shirley, quickstep with Anton and cha cha cha with Giovanni.

“Very excited about this,” said Shirley. “Looking forward to jiving with you all.”

Shirley has often showed off her skills in the Strictly ballroom (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

To say fans of the trio are excited would be an understatement.

“Cannot wait,” said one Strictly fan. Another added: “Tickets booked with Anton!” “Booked for my mum’s 78th birthday! Can’t wait,” another added.

“Dancing with Shirley – my dream!” declared another delighted fan.

How it all works

Dance company Ballando runs the classes.

The website states: “Dance style will ultimately be the choice of Shirley, Anton and Giovanni. Classes are danced solo – no partnering. Each class will be a different dance style.

“Classes are open to all – all steps are explained and we welcome all abilities from beginner to experienced!

“Please note that classes are for over-14s only, and under-18s should be accompanied by an adult.”

Strictly is due to return to BBC One in the autumn.

