After an emotionally challenging stint on Strictly in 2022, Loose Women star Kaye Adams has shared the news that she found taking part in the show “tough”.

The Loose Women anchor was the first contestant to depart the dance floor in her season.

Kaye on Strictly Come Dancing

The Loose Women star participated in the 2022 season of the beloved BBC dance competition with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

In an interview with The Mirror, she opened up about her experience. “Kai was an absolute gentleman from start to finish. I was so pleased to be paired with him and couldn’t have asked any more of him,” Kaye gushed.

But despite forming connections and memories, Kaye described the show as mentally taxing.

“I met some wonderful people on Strictly. That was the joy of it. But it is a tough show, which is very difficult for viewers to understand because of course it just looks like the most enormous fun and sparkles and glitter. It is all of that, but emotionally you do have to put yourself on the line.”

“Some people sail through that and respond to it in the most positive way and for other people it can be a bit destabilising. I found it a bit destabilising. But that’s me, that’s not the show or the way I was treated. I just don’t know if I’m desperate to be judged again in that way. You’re voted out first for whatever reason and you just feel like a loser. I don’t think I need that in my life.”

She does have one reality show in her sights, though

Despite not wanting to put herself up for the likes of I’m A Celebrity, Kaye did admit that she wouldn’t mind doing Celebrity Race Across the World.

She called the show “great” and said because there isn’t a vote “you either are or you aren’t the loser”.

Kaye added that she’d “love to do that” with one of her kids. And, she reckons, she could win it.

