Strictly Come Dancing has dominated the news this week following allegations against another of its professional dancers.

Graziano Di Prima was sacked for alleged gross misconduct over the weekend. His axe came weeks after Giovanni Pernice was dropped from the show’s 2024 line-up amid claims of abusive behaviour.

Now, amid reports that a third pro dancer has been named as a “person of interest”, one PR expert has exclusively told ED! that there will likely be fears behind the scenes about what’s coming next…

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the embattled BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: ‘Worry behind the scenes’

Nick Ede, brand and culture expert, exclusively told ED! he thinks the show’s remaining pro dancers will be feeling worried as the investigation into the show continues.

The investigation started after Amanda Abbington came forward with allegations about 2023 partner Giovanni Pernice. At the weekend, Graziano Di Prima was accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at his 2023 partner Zara McDermott. Earlier today (July 17), a third pro dancer had allegedly been reported to the BBC.

So with the investigation appearing to widen all the time, will the remaining pro dancers be questioning their behaviour? Or will they be wondering if they’re next in line for the axe?

Nick predicts this might be the case.

He told us: “Yes I think there must be a lot of worry behind the scenes among the pro dancers.”

He added that the seriousness of the complaints could also spark fears over the impact on their careers going forward.

“This could tarnish their reputations and their earning capacity too,” he warned.

The BBC’s investigation started with allegations against Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

The cast of 2024 ‘happy it’s come to light now’

When it comes to the stars who’ve signed up to appear on the 2024 series, Nick reckons they won’t be regretting the decision to sign on the dotted line.

“I think they will all be happy they’re on the show and that they won’t be exposed to any issues now that this has come to light,” he said. “They know it’s a major platform to be on. And I think they will make sure they’re in a safe space themselves all the way through the series.”

That’s if there’s a series to take part in…

Graziano Di Prima has now been fired amid gross misconduct claims (Credit: BBC)

‘The proof will be in the ratings’

“Strictly is bigger than its stars and bigger than its pro dancers,” Nick told us. “It is a huge global brand that has dominated for 20 years. I think it has lost a bit of its glitter as a family show where everything is fabulous. Obviously this now isn’t the case.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s damaged. But I do think there is so much love for it that we want to be with it all the way.”

However, Nick thinks the proof will be in the pudding or, rather, the ratings.

“Strictly brings so much joy to the world. I can’t think they will want to scrap it just as it’s celebrating its 20th year.

“With that in mind, think of how many professionals and celebs have danced on the show – it would be a shame for these incidents to tarnish it or for it to be cancelled.

“With duty of care towards all parties and tight guidelines, I think it will carry on. But the proof will be in the ratings. And if it doesn’t reach those of the previous years, that’s when the BBC will make its decision.”

