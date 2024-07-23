In Strictly news, author and agent Melanie Blake has shared her candid experiences whilst representing celebrities who starred on Strictly Come Dancing.

The journalist and entertainment manager represents a string of much-loved celebrity clients. Melanie’s roster also includes several stars who have twirled onto the Strictly dance floor.

The TV columnist has now shared a number of allegations about what is was like backstage, including some Strictly pro complaints and jaw-dropping behaviour.

Strictly news: Ruthless analysis of life behind the scenes

Melanie has represented a whole host of TV favourites from soap icons to chat show hosts, at her boutique agency Nemesis Global Media.

Some of her clients have included Stephanie Beacham, Claire Sweeney and Claire King, who have all starred on Strictly Come Dancing over the years.

During her experience accompanying clients, the Ruthless Women author claims to have had some of her own negative experiences.

Melanie’s client Claire Sweeney starred on Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Melanie shared her thoughts in a lengthy post to X. She detailed: “So I wasn’t going to say this but with all these #StrictlyComeDancing revelations spitting opinion I feel it’s time tell you my unbiased experiences of when I was with celebrities I represented who appeared in the show.

“I won’t name them as it’s up to them if they want to go public but I was backstage and present for many incidents. So I know what I am about to say is true. Unlike #DOI which is obviously much more dangerous and also less high profile – there was (during the years I had clients in it) a massive difference between the the attitudes of the professionals vs the celebrities on these two dance-based shows.

“No one ever had a bad experience on DOI. Where, again, I attended tons of the shows. [I] was backstage, went to photo shoots and training etc. As I did with Strictly.”

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the embattled BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Melanie Blake slams Strictly experience

Melanie claimed that she had heard of and witnessed “many” bad experiences whilst backstage at Strictly.

She alleged: “The following is what I personally witnessed. Pro dancers being introduced to their celeb partners being absolutely arrogant and saying they’d never heard of them. And I’m sure they knew who they had because the ‘meet’ VT is about the celeb’s surprise at which pro they got. Not the other way round. So they clearly couldn’t even be bothered to read the bios.”

The author also slammed alleged ageist behaviour from Strictly professionals. She continued: “Immediate ageism if the female celeb was over 40. Actively saying they wished they had ‘not got an old one’ and ‘I’ll never get her to the final’. All within earshot of the celeb and me.

“Which of course was a massive confidence dent before they’d even began.”

Melanie even claimed professional dancers had “actively” tried to get celebrities voted out so they could pursue their own work instead of working with them.

Melanie went on to claim that the professionals would be “openly annoyed” if their dance partner was voted in due to popularity rather than skill. She also claimed they would choose songs and dance routines that were “dull”. She claimed this was to purposely “sabotage” votes.

‘Experience I personally witnessed’

Despite the severity of her claims, Melanie added: “I want to stress this is only the experience I personally witnessed of certain pros. I am sure loads of them would never behave like this. But all of the above is true and happened. Ageism and ego were paramount.”

Melanie also added how she had many “happy memories” watching late presenter Bruce Forsyth rehearse. She also claimed that both Tess Daly and the judges were lovely.

She concluded her post: “On the plus side I have many happy memories of watching Bruce rehearse. He used to come and talk to the audience. Tess was always lovely. As were the producers.

“Why no one including me has revealed these things earlier is probably because we don’t want to shatter the illusion of a show so many love. But now I’ve heard what I witnessed wasn’t isolated. I feel it’s only fair to the celebs currently wanting to be believed that my own actual experience backs up their accounts.

“Let’s hope this brings a cultural change of respect for the celebrity contestants who go in wanting to give it their all and enjoy the whole experience in the future. The judges were always lovely btw.”

The author then alluded to more drama being brushed under the rug. She commented: “Sadly it’s not even the tip of the TV iceberg.”

