Comments made by former Strictly Come Dancing star Sophie Ellis-Bextor regarding the BBC dance show’s contestants receiving counselling have resurfaced in light of recent news reports concerning Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott.

Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie, 45, placed fourth in the 2013 series of Strictly. She made the finals alongside Brendan Cole.

But back in October 2021, Sophie reflected on the toll taking part in Strictly took on her marriage.

Graziano Di Prima, seen here with Zara McDermott, has been sacked from Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news

Sophie made it clear she was very happy to be partnered up with Brendan, who immediately introduced himself to her rock star hubby Richard Jones.

However, she also said she found “the whole thing of being paired a bit mortifying”. That’s because duos were frequently referred to as couples, and the intimacy of behaviour on the programme such as holding hands while receiving feedback from judges seemed forced.

“I felt uncomfortable that there was a slight weirdness in forming a new ‘couple’ when you’re both two married strangers,” Sophie told MailOnline.

She added: “I had found this really innocent when I’d read it in the newspapers. But when it was me, with another man, and Richard watching on, I didn’t find it quite so innocent.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor danced with Brendan Cole on Strictly in 2013 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Intensity’

Sophie went on to note how her husband “struggled” with her participation from the launch show.

And while she enjoyed improving her performances, and the fitness boost Strictly gave her, Sophie was also “distracted” at home through fatigue and admits she was “absent”.

She also suggested the “intensity” of being involved in Strictly added to Richard worrying ‘he may lose her’.

And so, Sophie said she felt terrible he thought that – and there was no emotional care available at that time.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard Jones (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I do think they should have a counsellor, just to check in with the contestants,” Sophie added.

I do think they should have a counsellor, just to check in with the contestants.

She continued: “Richard began seeing a counsellor after I’d been in the show a month or so, and it really helped. Perhaps I should have, too. If all this seems a little dramatic just for a show that teaches you to jive, I couldn’t agree more. It’s too much.”

Today, Strictly has announced new measures to the show to “strengthen welfare and support” on the show. The corporation has said it will have a production team member present and will appoint a celebrity welfare producer and a professional dancer welfare producer.

Meanwhile, it will also deliver “further training for the production team and crew”.

Read more: ‘Petrified’ Graziano Di Prima ‘flees the UK to start new beginning’ amid Zara allegations

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.