All the stars who’ve been axed from Strictly – and the real reasons why

BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing has had not one but two very prominent departures in the news in recent weeks.

However, exits from the show – at the hands of its bosses – aren’t unheard of.

In fact, it’s become a bit of a regular occurance over the years, and the axed stars of the once-glittering show haven’t been afraid to voice their true feelings over their sackings…

James Jordan was one of Strictly’s top stars (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly pro James Jordan: ‘Do not believe the BBC’s statement’

Pro dancer James Jordan featured on Strictly between 2006 and 2013. He was a big character on the show, dividing viewers and clashing with the judges week after week. So did that lead to him getting the chop?

According to reports, he was offered an opportunity to remain as a member of the Strictly family, but not on the main show. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, it’s claimed he decided to turn down the reduced role.

In a statement, the BBC claimed: “James Jordan was offered a role still. It wasn’t to be partnered with a celebrity, but it was to be involved in specials such as Children In Need, that sort of thing. But he declined that. He was offered a reduced role on the show.”

However, James disputed this, telling Twitter followers: “Do not believe everything the BBC have written in their statement.”

Brendan Cole appeared in 15 series of Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Brendan Cole in savage Strictly sacking

New Zealand star Brendan Cole moved on in 2018 after 15 series with Strictly.

He admitted to being “in shock” over the change up.

“I’ve always said as long as I’ve got a passion for it I want to be there,” he said about leaving the series.

He added: “My passion is still very much there. I’ll miss being part of the team. I’ll miss being a Strictly dancer.”

A rattled Brendan also said: “I do a lot of other things, of course. But the main thing I’ve been known for is to be a dancer on Strictly. Very odd to even say this out loud. It feels quite raw.”

He continued about the reason for his exit, saying: “It’s their decision, the powers that be within the BBC. They’ll have a vision of the show and I’m not part of the vision, that’s okay.

“Listen, I accept, you’ve got to accept what decisions are made. I would have preferred to have made the decision myself, but maybe I would never have made it because I love being on the show.”

Brendan’s behaviour towards to head judge Shirley Ballas was apparently the final straw for Strictly bosses. And an on-air spat was said to be “the final nail in his coffin” for Brendan. It came after she was given the job he reportedly applied for.

“That was the moment when they decided they’d had enough. The judges felt he was putting her down publicly and he thought he knew better than the head judge. They thought it was totally disrespectful.”

Giovanni Pernice joined Strictly in 2015 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Strictly news: Giovanni Pernice dropped from 2024 series

Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice‘s departure from Strictly was confirmed in June when he wasn’t unveiled in the line-up of pros. His exit came after months of reports concerning his rehearsal methods, and his partnership with actress Amanda Abbington in 2023.

Giovanni recently denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”, but has not commented on leaving the programme. Instead, he’s said the “truth” will out once the BBC investigation into the scandal wraps up.

“I am looking forward to clearing my name,” he said, hinting there’s more to his departure than meets the eye…

Graziano Di Prima was sacked last weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Graziano Di Prima news: Strictly gross misconduct sacking

Despite being announced for Strictly 2024, Graziano Di Prima was confirmed to have been sacked last weekend following claims of gross misconduct.

The Italian’s unexpected exit came after claims the BBC would be looking into “wider” issues than Giovanni on Strictly.

The 30-year-old pro has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at former Love Island cast member Zara McDermott.

He’s said of his leaving: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.” And, he too has more he wants to say: “When the time is right I will share my story.”

Arlene Phillips appeared on Strictly until 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

Arlene Phillips

Former judge Arlene Phillips dished out scores on Strictly between 2004 and 2008. However, her contract was not renewed – and her spot went to a younger model with a lot less dance experience – singer Alesha Dixon.

Amid suggestions Arlene’s age – she was 65 at the time – may have been a factor, she reflected: “I no longer had a place on Strictly, but no agent, no one, to deal with it [her agent died the day before her axe]. It was a really awful moment. I loved Strictly.

“I have no answers as to why and I wasn’t really strong enough to find the answers. You know, I didn’t have it inside me. It was so unexpected. There was no warning, no discussion. Nothing. There were never any conversations.”

The late Robin Windsor appeared on Strictly from 2010 to 2013 (Credit: Splash News)

Late Strictly pro Robin Windsor

Robin Windsor was a popular pro who appeared on Strictly between 2010 and 2013. He left the series after sustaining a back injury that resulted in surgery.

At the time, he claimed that bosses axed him after the procedure. But he also said that if he had kept competing, he risked ending up in a wheelchair.

Commenting on his exit, Robin said: “Leaving Strictly wasn’t my choice. I had a horrible back operation and they decided that they didn’t want to ask me back the next year. It was probably for health and safety reasons, in case something happened, but I was physically fit.”

‘Dark days’

He later opened up about facing “dark days” after leaving.

Robin said: “After four amazing years on the show, I suffered a bit of an accident on my back having to have surgery and I ended up losing my job on Strictly. That was probably the worst thing that could have ever happened to me because it took away what I loved the most. I loved being on Strictly more than anybody who was there.

“I got to dance and show 13 million people every single week what it was that I love to do. So, once that was taken away from me, I went into quite a steady decline.

“Not really understanding what was going on I found that I was sad. And, I know we all have our dark days, but my dark days turned into dark weeks and I wouldn’t get out of bed. I didn’t really understand why I was feeling like that or how to get out of that state.”

Robin sadly passed away earlier this year, aged 44. Strictly stars past and present were among those to attend his funeral.

