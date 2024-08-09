Strictly Come Dancing has dominated news in recent weeks.

From Graziano Di Prima’s misconduct allegations to the announcement of the new 2024 line-up, the scandal has been the words on everyone’s lips.

Meanwhile, Strictly come Dancing 2024 appears to be going full steam ahead, as a string of celebrities have been announced as upcoming contestants for the series, which is set to launch in September.

2023 star Zara McDermott, who allegedly faced mistreatment at the hands of axed pro Graziano, has now shared some advice with new signing, Tasha Ghouri.

Zara McDermott warns Tasha Ghouri

Graziano has been shunned from the show in wake of claims that he allegedly hit, kicked and spat at Zara during rehearsals. In a statement, he said he “deeply regrets” the events that led to his departure. Although, he also insists that he will share his full story when the time is right.

Regardless, the continued drama off the back of Amanda Abbington’s claims against Giovanni Pernice and a subsequent investigation into the show, hasn’t halted the series’ regular programming – meaning that the signing of new stars was inevitable.

One member of the proposed line-up is Tasha Ghouri – performer, former Love Island alumni and alleged ex-flame of Giovanni Pernice.

Tasha has shared several posts to Instagram in wake of the announcement of her new role. Consequently, she has raked in countless well wishes from former contestants and star-studded pals including Zara, who shared her warning to Tasha in the comment section.

The Love Island beauty is evidently raring to go, as she shared a lengthy message to social media, detailing just how excited she is about her Strictly news! In the message she said: “This has been the hardest secret to keep. I’M GOING ON STRICTLY COME DANCING!!! It has been no secret I have craved this challenge for years. I’m still speechless that this is actually happening!

Strictly news

“My passion for dance started when I could feel the bass and vibrations through my body by the huge floor standing speakers in our family home. Hearing the lyrics was down to lip reading the videos on the TV or going on Google and learning them which I still do now. And still get them wrong! I’ve never learned or been taught any of the styles on Strictly so I’m buzzed to push myself past my knowledge and limits.”

It was here that Zara shared her advice in wake of her own Strictly experience. She commented: “This is going to be epic. Have the most amazing journey. P.S. start stocking up on the compeed now.”

Zara’s advice seemingly referred to the brand Compeed, which sells a variety of treatments for blisters and foot ailments – sometimes caused by tight dancing shoes.

Zara has previously shared that she suffered painful foot wounds whilst training for Strictly. She wrote to social media at the time: “Half my toe has come off tbh.”

Tasha responded to Zara’s advice in a gracious tone, replying: “Thank you beautiful girl. The way I had to search what compeed was. Noted!!”

In Tasha’s previous announcement of her new dancing gig, Zara also shared her encouragement. She simply stated: “Yes Tash,” in the comment section, followed by several exclamation marks and a love heart emoji – awww!

