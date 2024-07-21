First female Strictly pro accused of ‘bullying male celeb partner’ in latest blow for show: ‘She flew into a real fury’

A female Strictly Come Dancing pro has allegedly been accused of ‘bullying’ her male celebrity partner in the latest blow to the BBC show amid ongoing scandal.

Earlier this year, Giovanni Pernice faced allegations about his training methods. He has left the show and won’t return for the 2024 series. Then, this week has been a turbulent time for the dancing competition again following the exit of pro dancer Graziano Di Prima after allegations of misconduct.

Graziano has been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott. He has admitted kicking Zara, and his rep said he “knows he’s made a mistake” and “apologised at the time”.

Zara, meanwhile, issued a statement this week saying she “wrestled with the fear of opening up” about the allegations.

Now, reports claim of the latest twist to rock the show.

Giovanni has left Strictly following allegations about his behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Strictly female pro accused of ‘bullying’

According to the Mirror, an anonymous female professional dancer has been accused of ‘bullying’ her male partner.

A source alleged that the dancer “screamed in his face in a rage”. The insider claimed that the man in question felt “very much victimised by the behaviour of his Strictly partner”.

They continued: “He alleges that on several occasions she flew into a real fury when he couldn’t get the steps right, and on one occasion screamed full in his face. They rowed every single day.

“He was left upset, struggling to sleep, and feeling isolated in the process. But even worse, he felt totally unsupported by Strictly. When he suffered the setback, it was clear he was struggling, but he felt there was no duty of care. After leaving the show, he was not contacted again, even by phone.”

Graziano Di Prima has been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott (Credit: BBC)

Strictly scandal latest

The source claimed that the celebrity feared speaking out in case he sparked backlash.

They alleged: “The show had a serious impact on his life, and affected his ability to work long after he left the dance floor. It wasn’t all bad, they did get on some of the time. It’s just there were some ­difficult moments.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We will not be commenting on individuals or engaging in speculation. However, as we have said previously we will always listen if people want to make us aware of something or raise it with us directly and we have appropriate procedures and processes in place to manage this.”

He alleges that on several occasions she flew into a real fury when he couldn’t get the steps right.

Lawyers are currently investigating allegations of misconduct on the show. Italian pro dancer Giovanni Pernice left Strictly following claims about his behaviour.

In May, he said in a statement on Instagram: “I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

It came after reports claimed his 2023 celeb partner Amanda Abbington developed PTSD from her time on the show. Two of his other partners have also reportedly raised complaints which are being investigated.

Graziano has admitted ‘kicking’ Zara and “apologised at the time” (Credit: BBC)

Graziano Di Prima allegations

Meanwhile, last weekend, Strictly confirmed that Graziano would not return to the show following claims of gross misconduct.

In a statement shortly after, Graziano said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. When the time is right I will share my story.”

A rep for the dancer has since said that Graziano is in a “very vulnerable state” as he’s fled to Italy. The spokesman told BBC News: “He has literally cut himself off from civilisation. I think that’s a wise thing to do, supported by his wife. He’s coming to terms with his mental health issues.”

Zara McDermott shared a statement to Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Zara McDermott statement

On Tuesday (July 16), former Love Island star Zara issued a statement via her Instagram Stories. She said: “I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

She added: “The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up. Especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud.”

Read more: BBC might be ‘forced to pay out well over £1million’ as more Strictly contestants complain

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.