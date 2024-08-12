All the fresh Strictly scandal from the weekend – Graziano Di Prima speaks out; show introduces ‘new rules’; Brendan Cole’s swipe

In latest Strictly Come Dancing scandal news from over the weekend, former pro star Graziano Di Prima finally broke his silence.

But it seems everyone may have to wait that little bit longer until the verdict of the investigation into conduct on the BBC One dance series is released.

It was reported a fortnight ago that results from the Strictly probe were due imminently. However, that outcome has not been delivered – and on Sunday (August 11) evening, The Sun reported fresh disclosures may have disrupted the schedule for findings to be published yet again.

And going by coverage of the investigation and other fallout from over the last few days, it seems the saga rumbles on, even after months of headlines regarding allegations made against Giovanni Pernice and other Strictly stars.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington dropped out of the 2023 series last October (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly scandal news

On Friday (August 9) evening, new claims were made about future safeguards on Strictly.

According to the Mirror, everyone involved in Strictly in future will undergo compulsory “anti-bullying training”.

An anonymous insider told the tabloid: “By making this training compulsory, the BBC are sending a crystal clear message to everyone involved in the show that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

BBC are sending a crystal clear message to everyone involved in the show that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

They went on: “The recent allegations and complaints have rocked Strictly, but they are determined it will not be derailed.”

Additionally, the source said: “They are going to do everything they can to prevent misconduct in future. They are taking these new rules very seriously indeed and anyone who does not comply will be gone in an instant.”

Graziano Di Prima in rehearsals with Zara McDermott (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Graziano Di Prima speaks out

Meanwhile, sacked pro Graziano Di Prima told MailOnline he “didn’t deliberately hurt anyone”.

Graziano, 30, departed the show last month after being accused of kicking, hitting, and spitting at Zara McDermott during the 2023 series.

But, speaking with the tabloid news outlet, Graziano has insisted he’s “not a monster” and “not an abusive man”.

He slammed the allegations as “vile” and “false”, and said they “ruined my life in a matter of minutes – professionally, financially, psychologically and reputationally”.

Graziano went on: “The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We’d practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn’t easy but that’s the pressure of the show.”

He added: “I wasn’t meaning to kick her. I’d never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on.”

‘Graziano contacted Zara’

Additionally, in the same chat, Graziano shared details with the last occasion he was in contact with Zara – just 20 minutes before he was fired, according to reports.

“I thought we were friends, we were friends,” Graziano said about Zara.

He claimed to have received a cat video from Zara, and his wife messaged the Love Island cast member saying they would arrange to host Zara for dinner.

However, Graziano claims he was informed about leaving Strictly within minutes. And he says he hasn’t heard from her since.

He reportedly said: “You can’t imagine how many times my mind has been going back and forward trying to think of something that happened all those months ago that I can’t figure out.”

Brendan Cole: ‘It’s the pro’s job to get the celebrities through it’ (Credit: YouTube)

Brendan Cole speaks out

Another Strictly fave also opened up about the scandal in recent days.

Ex pro Brendan Cole admitted to Metro it isn’t always fun spending so much rehearsal time with someone they may not “gel” with.

“[Strictly is] the best job in the world but it’s also the worst,” Brendan said.

“If you get someone you enjoy working with and they enjoy working with you, it’s phenomenal.”

He added: “It’s the pro’s job to get the celebrities through it. I’ve had a few rough ones. I didn’t particularly like them, they didn’t like me, but you push through. At the same time I’ve had fantastic partners who I’ve loved working with. You take the good and the bad and hopefully come out unscathed.”

