Shirley Ballas ‘set to appear on Holly Willoughby’s new show Bear Hunt’: ‘She will show viewers a whole other side to her’

Strictly star Shirley Ballas is reportedly set to swap sequins for a Costa Rica jungle – as she’s said to be joining Holly Willoughby’s new Netflix show.

Former This Morning star Holly is presenting the show, called Bear Hunt, alongside Bear Grylls. The gruelling series will follow a group of celebs who try to survive in a jungle while being hunted by Bear.

And the latest name reported to be running around the Costa Rica jungle is Strictly legend Shirley Ballas.

Holly is hosting a new Netflix show (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Shirley Ballas on Bear Hunt

Bear Hunt is expected to drop on Netflix next year. Earlier this month it was claimed that host Holly jetted off to Costa Rica to film the endurance show.

On the Netflix series, the 12 celebs reside in the Central American jungle and learn survival skills. But in a big twist, the famous faces will become “prey” for Bear.

What’s more, according to its official synopsis, Bear Hunt will see “a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls”.

The Strictly star is said to be joining the show (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas to show ‘whole other side to her’

So far, it’s been claimed the likes of Spice Girls legend Mel B and Rugby star Danny Cipriani will be put through their paces in the tense show. And it seems Shirley Ballas could also be joining the line-up too, apparently.

She will show viewers a whole other side to her.

A source told the Mirror: “Shirley is a fabulous choice, and is impressively fit thanks to years of ballroom dancing. She will be able to show off her strength and determination and show Strictly viewers a whole other side to her.”

ED! has contacted Shirley’s representatives for comment.

Shirley issues health update

It comes Shirley shared the news that she’s got the “all clear” after undergoing biopsy tests amid a cancer scare. The dancer recently told fans on Instagram that she had undergone a biopsy, following a routine mammogram appointment.

In an interview at the weekend, Shirley said she was worried she had “worked myself to death”. And this week, Shirley also shared a health update with her followers as she received her results.

In a post on Instagram, Shirley said: “Thank you to you all for your well wishes following my two mammograms, one ultrasound and three biopsies last week. I am feeling blessed to share that my results have come back all clear – there is no cancer present.”

