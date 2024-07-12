Strictly star Shirley Ballas ‘warned by BBC bosses she needs to rein it in’ following her Giovanni Pernice remarks

Shirley Ballas isn’t afraid of sharing her opinion on Strictly Come Dancing.

However, according to reports, the judge has been “warned” by the BBC to “rein it in”, after weighing in on the allegations against the Sicilian dancer.

Giovanni has been plagued by rumours and reports of his alleged mistreatment of some of his previous Strictly Come Dancing partners, making it the topic on everyone’s lips.

So it’s no surprise that Shirley has had her say on Giovanni. However, this might be the last we hear from the dancing expert on the matter.

Strictly star Shirley never shies away from discussing her thoughts (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Shirley Ballas ‘warned by BBC bosses’ about Giovanni Pernice

According to a report, BBC bosses were left “angry” that Shirley had discussed the ongoing probe into Giovanni’s behaviour, whilst promoting her latest book.

Shirley has been told she needs to rein it in and not talk about Giovanni.

A source alleged to The Mirror: “Shirley has been told she needs to rein it in and not talk about Giovanni in the context of the case. It’s such a complex thing that we can’t have people associated with the show speaking out about it.”

The publication had also reported how Shirley had apparently insisted that the “truth will come out” over Giovanni’s behaviour.

Shirley recently told The Mirror: “I know he is a hard worker. He wants the people to do the very best that they can do… so my feeling for Giovanni is, let them do this investigation or whatever it is… and the truth will come out. So we don’t judge anybody until I know absolutely 100%. I won’t pass on the gossip unless I know 100% it is true. I have never ever, ever experienced any ill will or bad feeling or bad sportsmanship or rudeness from him. He will be missed.”

ED! has contacted BBC for comment.

Shirley Ballas has apparently been warned not to talk about axed Strictly star Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

Sherlock actress, Amanda Abbington, exited Strictly Come Dancing early last year on medical grounds. She had been partnered with Giovanni.

It was later reported that Amanda was undergoing therapy for PTSD after her time on the show.

Since then, accusations have spiralled with more former partners allegedly coming forward and BBC embarking on an investigation into Giovanni’s training methods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Despite this, Giovanni has hit back at the allegations. He wrote to social media: “Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media. As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

“I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent. But I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.”

Read more: ‘5-step plan’ to save Strictly 2024 amid fears Giovanni Pernice scandal could ‘overshadow’ series

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.