“Giovanni made a statement over the weekend saying he rejects any suggestion of any threatening or abusive behaviour, and you don’t want to talk about that case and those allegations. But I guess it shines a spotlight on the intensity of that Strictly world.”

Giovanni has denied allegations about his behaviour on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Stacey replied: “Yeah, what I would say is I don’t have a friendship with Giovanni. I didn’t even have a working relationship with Giovanni.

“And I haven’t been involved with that show for years. So it would be probably irresponsible for me to comment on that.”

She added: “What I would say, more broadly, is I hope all of the women involved are ok.

“And I think, actually, it’s separate from this but in my personal experience, I think it’s a slippery slope not to believe women when they come forward and say certain things. But I just hope they’re ok.”

Giovanni Pernice statement

Following reports he has quit Strictly, Giovanni issued a statement on the allegations about his behaviour. He wrote on Instagram: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

