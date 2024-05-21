Strictly star Stacey Dooley addressed the ongoing Giovanni Pernice drama on BBC Breakfast this week – and she was quick to shut down questions.
Giovanni, 33, has faced allegations about his behaviour on Strictly Come Dancing. He recently hit back in a statement, denying claims of “abusive or threatening behaviour”.
It came after his partnership with Amanda Abbington on Strictly in 2023. She reportedly developed PTSD from her experience on the show with him.
Elsewhere, reports have claimed that BBC will investigate allegations surrounding Giovanni’s behaviour towards celeb partners. It came after reports alleged an emotional meeting had taken place with three of his former celeb partners, where they discussed their experiences on the show.
Stacey Dooley on Strictly drama
On BBC Breakfast on Monday, Stacey – who won Strictly in 2018 with now partner Kevin Clifton – discussed the drama.
Host Jon Kay said: “While you’re here, before we get to the news, I have to talk to you about Strictly.
“Giovanni made a statement over the weekend saying he rejects any suggestion of any threatening or abusive behaviour, and you don’t want to talk about that case and those allegations. But I guess it shines a spotlight on the intensity of that Strictly world.”
Stacey replied: “Yeah, what I would say is I don’t have a friendship with Giovanni. I didn’t even have a working relationship with Giovanni.
“And I haven’t been involved with that show for years. So it would be probably irresponsible for me to comment on that.”
She added: “What I would say, more broadly, is I hope all of the women involved are ok.
“And I think, actually, it’s separate from this but in my personal experience, I think it’s a slippery slope not to believe women when they come forward and say certain things. But I just hope they’re ok.”
View this post on Instagram
Giovanni Pernice statement
Following reports he has quit Strictly, Giovanni issued a statement on the allegations about his behaviour. He wrote on Instagram: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.
“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.
“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”
Read more: Dancer claims Giovanni Pernice has ‘done horrendous things to me’ amid Strictly allegations
What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.