Strictly star Will Bayley has hit back at claims he’s ‘joining the bandwagon’ amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the show.

Will recently opened up about an injury he suffered whilst competing on Strictly in 2019. He was paired with Janette Manrara for the series. However, he had to withdraw from the show after sustaining a knee injury.

The 36-year-old Paralympian claimed to The Sun a jump he performed during rehearsals for a routine was assessed as being “rubbish” by Janette.

And according to the tabloid report, Will said he was encouraged to leap from a table despite his concerns and those of his coach.

Since speaking out, Will said he’s been accused by Strictly fans of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’. He has now hit back during an appearance on This Morning today (July 23).

Will appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Will Bayley on This Morning

He said on the daytime show: “People are saying I’m joining the bandwagon. I’ve written to the BBC, not me personally but I’ve asked someone to help me write a letter.

“People are saying I’m joining the bandwagon. I’ve had loads of people, like Strictly supporters, saying ‘you’re disgusting for joining this bandwagon.’ My situation is so unique and I’ve said this for years. But because there’s other things coming out, people are starting to listen to what I’ve got to say. But I’ve said this for years.”

Meanwhile, Will also clarified comments he made about Janette. He told The Sun that although he “didn’t have an issue” with Janette, he felt she could have “protected me more”.

On his partnership with Janette, Will said on This Morning today: “Janette was unbelievable, I worked so well with her. We’re both so fiercely determined and we both wanted to win.

“She made me feel so good. Some things I’ve said have been taken out of context a little bit. There’s a lot of things to learn from my injury and jumping off the table that I don’t think that’s on her at all.”

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara were Strictly partners for the 17th series of the dance contest in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Will Bayley injury

The Sun’s report contained allegations Will heard his leg crack and suffered “horrific pain”. Additionally, he claims he was taken to a hotel room where his knee was iced rather than going to hospital.

Will also claims bosses made him feel like the incident – which left him with torn knee ligaments – was his fault.

Furthermore, it is claimed Will had previously met with producers to highlight he wasn’t able to perform jumps as he has no ankles. His injury reportedly left him depressed and “bed ridden”, and said to have had “a huge impact” on his career.

Will told The Sun: “I think the show thought they were being inclusive by casting me, but I actually felt pressured. I have got a serious disability and I don’t think anyone was really looking out for me when I injured myself, leaving me with injuries that still affect me to this day.”

Will also claimed the BBC hadn’t contacted him or issued an apology, alleging: “There was no duty of care.”

Will ‘didn’t want to let Janette down’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

He went on to say he’d mimed jumping off a table during rehearsals. But when he was set to practice the move for real, he voiced concerns about ‘landing safely’.

Will added he was assured he would be “fine” but he was reluctant to do the jump.

He recalled: “I was really determined, so I went for it and smiled at the camera. When I landed I just had the most horrific pain and I still have flashbacks now. I was lying on the floor thinking my whole career was over. I heard my leg crack, I couldn’t breathe.”

Strictly star Will Bayley has hit out at the lack of “duty of care” (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will described his knee as “falling out of the socket”. He said he went to hospital two days later and discovered he “needed” to pull out.

He also claimed he thought Janette was “under a lot of pressure” from bosses.

I feel she could have protected me more.

Will added: “I feel she could have protected me more, but I didn’t have an issue with her. It was mentally hard and I didn’t want to let her down.”

Janette Manrara statement

A spokesman for Janette told The Sun: “Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice.

“Her celebrity partner’s safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will.”

In wake of the complaints, Janette later took to social media to share her thanks with fans for their ongoing support. She shared a beaming selfie and penned: “Lyra finally sleeping (she had a funny schedule today with us travelling to London)…. And reading lots of your DMs.

Janette shared that she appreciated the support from her fans (Credit: Instagram)

“Just want to say to you all….Thank you for sending so much love and support. I feel incredibly fortunate to have such kind souls following along my life’s adventures.

“You are all noticed and you are all appreciated deeply.”

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment about The Sun’s story.

A BBC spokesperson told us: “We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: BBC might be ‘forced to pay out well over £1million’ as more Strictly contestants complain

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.