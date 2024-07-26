Zara McDermott ‘secretly danced with broken bone’ in ‘literal horror show’ on Strictly

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott reportedly suffered a broken bone on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

She allegedly competed with a severe leg injury that went undiagnosed until after she was eliminated from the popular dance competition.

Zara McDermott on Strictly

The 27-year-old pushed through excruciating pain during rigorous training sessions, a report claims. Zara was paired with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima.

She was reportedly unaware she had sustained a broken leg bone and severe ligament damage.

The injury first began as a “niggly pain” but quickly escalated. This required the star to rely on painkillers to endure the ten-hour training days, according to the report.

Despite the pain, Zara and Graziano apparently decided to continue competing.

“It was a literal horror show in every sense of the word,” a source told The Sun.

The severity of her condition reportedly came to light following an X-ray shortly after her elimination from the show. The X-ray showed a stress fracture on her left tibia and significant ligament damage.

The insider added: “She started developing a really bad, niggly pain in her left leg at training. The pain got worse, and by the last few weeks, she was in agony, popping painkillers before, during, and after sessions.

“She made Graziano aware of her discomfort but he was pretty adamant they needed to crack on. Obviously they both wanted to get the highest scores possible, and unfortunately, she pushed through the pain.”

Her dedication saw her silently enduring the injury without disclosing the full extent of her suffering to the production team, it’s claimed.

It was only after her departure from the competition and the increasing agony that she sought hospital treatment.

“By the time of her last dance, she was in a lot of pain and limping through the moves,” the source shared. “She can’t watch it back as it brings back too many agonising memories.”

ED! has contacted reps for Zara and the BBC for comment.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

Meanwhile, Zara’s former dance partner Graziano was let go from the popular BBC show earlier this month.

It came amid allegations of gross misconduct. Graziano has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at Zara. His rep recently confirmed he did ‘kick’ Zara – something he “apologised at the time” for.

Zara issued a statement last week, admitting she “wrestled with the fear of opening up”.

Graziano said in a statement: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

Elsewhere, actress Amanda Abbington withdrew from the competition last year. She has since accused her former dance partner Giovanni Pernice of ‘bullying’.

Giovanni, who has also left Strictly, has denied “suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

