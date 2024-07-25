It’s fair to say the say the daily lives of Noel and Sue Radford are far from relaxing.

The 22 Kids and Counting stars boast the biggest family in Britain, being parents to 22 children. So it’s no surprise to hear that Sue’s days are packed with cleaning, washing and tidying up.

Sue and Noel – who are back on screens on 22 Kids and Counting this weekend (July 28) – have recently spilled some details on their chaotic lives…

The pair’s lives are far from relaxing (Credit: YouTube)

Sue and Noel Radford: Countless toys in house

With 22 children, you can just imagine the amount of toys that are in Sue and Noel’s Morecambe home.

Since shooting to fame back in 2012, the family-of-24 have given fans a look inside their jam-packed and sometimes chaotic life.

In a recent YouTube vlog, the parents of the huge brood shared with viewers what a colossal task it is to keep their home shipshape.

Sue is a proud mum to 22 kids (Credit: YouTube)

“It’s a right mess, it always is after the weekend,” Sue shared.

Sue then headed into the living room and showed viewers a mountain of toys. She said: “All these toys need putting back together, they’ve been playing with them this weekend.”

Sue previously revealed how much washing she does (Credit: YouTube)

Sue and Noel’s piles of laundry

Washing isn’t exactly an easy chore in the Radford household. So it’s no surprise Sue likes to get her money’s worth out of her reported £1.2k washing machine.

Previously, the busy mum revealed in their Channel 5 series that she does a major five loads of washing a day, or 118 stone of it each week.

She said: “If I could say the one thing that really does drive me insane in this house, it’s got to be the laundry.

“An average day, I can be doing four to five loads of washing. It’s never ending.”

What’s more, as MailOnline reports, Sue has also previously shared a video on Instagram showing off her new 18-kilo washing machine. According to Sue, it has “changed her life” and “saved her so much time”.

The pair’s motorhome needs cleaning too (Credit: YouTube)

Sue and Noel’s motorhome

The couple bought their motorhome – reportedly worth £40k – last year. Since then, Sue and Noel made several trips in it, including half-term holidays.

The motorhome is perfect for a huge family to go on trips as it has three double beds as well as a “big” bathroom and kitchen.

But the cleaning doesn’t seem to stop for Sue and Noel – regardless of where they are.

The busy mum got to work in the bathroom (Credit: YouTube)

Last week, the family shared a YouTube vlog of them cleaning out the motorhome following a “little weekend away”.

Talking to their fans, Noel described their motor home as the “messiest it’s ever been”. Sue could then be seen getting stuck in – from hoovering and tidying to washing the bathroom down – something Noel joked is Sue’s “favourite job”.

We’re tired just thinking about it!

22 Kids and Counting airs on Sunday (July 28) at 8pm on Channel 5.

