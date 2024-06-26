Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick ‘elated’ over surprising career move away from animals: ‘It’s never too late’

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick looks to be straying away from his job as a vet.

The popular telly veterinarian and author has taken to social media to share a glimpse into a new path he is taking – and it’s very different to looking after our furry friends!

The Irish star is best known for his TV programme, The Supervet, so seeing him pursue a new dream is quite the surprise!

However, the 56 year old has detailed how he “believed in” this passion all along and sounds more than happy to be pursuing it.

Rock on, Noel!

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has a new job (Credit: ITV)

Noel Fitzpatrick reveals career change

Noel, who previously starred on Heartbeat in the early noughties, took to social media to share what he thought could be the “impossible”.

He penned in a heartfelt message alongside a snap of himself playing the guitar with his band Fitz & The Fearless Dogs on stage at the Isle of Wight festival.

Noel said: “Everything is impossible until it happens. This is something I have believed in my whole life, mainly in relation to my work as a surgeon. But it is never too late to express and explore every facet of yourself. I can be a surgeon and play guitar to an audience in my own band!

“But belief alone is not enough, one has to work hard to achieve their dream. You have to make it happen for yourself.

“I am elated from an incredible time at the Isle of Wight Festival, rocking out with friends and spreading joy on a new stage, but that euphoria is only possible because I dream big and I put in the effort. I encourage everyone to do the same.

“Never let anyone say you can’t do that thing you love, and be ready to fight hard for that thing you love. N x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitz & The Fearless Dogs (@fitzfearlessdogs)

That’s right, Noel has his very own band, dubbed Fitz & the Fearless Dogs. The star plays guitar and performs with four bandmates. Fitz & the Fearless Dogs describe themselves as “spreading joy through rock ‘n’ roll”.

Noel has also previously described both his love for medicine and music as his “favourite things”.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has had a career change (Credit: BBC)

Fans support Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick’s new job

Plenty of Noel’s fans flocked to the comment section of his post to share their support. One gushed: “I’m so proud of you for taking the time to fulfil one of your biggest dreams: learning the guitar and performing publicly with your band. That you have learned to take time for yourself and not just let work dictate your life. The little boy in you has achieved another dream.”

Another agreed: “What a fantastic experience for you. Glad you have realised a boyhood dream. Sounds like you had a ball.”

Another said: “Looking good Noel. Living your best life fulfilling dreams, I’m happy for you.”

Fear not, though, Noel’s back with a new ep of his Supervet show tonight – so he hasn’t given up the day job entirely!

Read more: Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick on famous ex, being cheated on, childhood abuse, depression, and malpractice suit that left him suicidal

The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick is on Channel 4 tonight (June 26) at 9pm.

So, what do you think of Noel’s new job? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.