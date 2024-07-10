Susanna Reid said farewell to GMB viewers and colleagues on the ITV breakfast series today (Wednesday July 10).
The regular co-host wrapped up this morning’s episode by revealing she won’t be on the box for a while.
As Susanna shared her goodbyes, fellow presenter Ed Balls pleaded with her not to leave.
But she reassured him the show’s stars would do a great job in her absence – and teased a return before she’d even stepped off the Good Morning Britain set!
School’s out for summer for GMB host Susanna Reid
Susanna announced at the conclusion of the show she will be off on her holidays for several weeks.
She said: “It is now time for me to go on a break, which means saying ‘goodbye’ to you at home.”
Susanna then indicated she might be drawn back into work – although she didn’t specify it would be on screen for GMB, or why that could happen.
‘See you in September’
Susanna went on: “You never know, I might pop up in the meantime. But otherwise I will see you in September.”
You never know, I might pop up in the meantime.
At this point, Ed implored her: “Do you have to? Can’t you just stay a bit?”
But Susanna wasn’t about to give up on her holiday because the former MP suggested she do so.
“You will be in the capable hands of the rest of the Good Morning Britain team,” she insisted.
Susanna then signed off with: “I’ll see you in September, thanks for your company.”
And she also bellowed her encouragement ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final: “Come on, England!”
See you in a couple of months, Susanna!
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.
