Susanna Reid infuriates GMB fans as she returns to the show hours after announcing break: ‘You couldn’t make it up’

Susanna Reid left GMB viewers incredulous today (Friday July 12) as she made her telly comeback not long after announcing a break from TV.

Host Susanna popped up within moments of this morning’s show’s beginning – and later shared the screen with football broadcasting legend Chris Kamara.

That’s because she was reporting from Berlin ahead of this weekend’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

But while Susanna’s legions of followers joked she may be able to bag a ticket to Sunday’s game, other social media users seemed put out to see her.

Susanna Reid was on the box early this morning, as she often is… but this appearance was unexpected (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid appears on GMB today

That’s because, just a couple of days ago, Susanna seemed to have signed off for the summer.

She told GMB viewers on Wednesday (July 10): “It is now time for me to go on a break, which means saying ‘goodbye’ to you at home.”

However, Susanna did also tease further appearances before her apparent scheduled return date in September.

As co-host Ed Balls implored her to forego her hols, she’d joked: “You never know, I might pop up in the meantime.”

She’s back! Already? (Credit: Instagram)

‘Why does Susanna have to be in Germany?’

And so, Susanna’s prediction came true… but some social media users weren’t impressed.

One fumed: “WTAF you could not make this [blank] up. Why does Susanna have to be in Germany? We’ve had a reporter there all week, pathetic #gGMB.”

Susanna Reid, meeting England football fans in Berlin, never stops grafting (Credit: ITV)

A second person objected: “Why oh why is Reid on and in Berlin when she told viewers she is on holiday until September?”

Susanna Reid went on her summer break about three days ago.

“Susanna Reid went on her summer break about three days ago. Suddenly pops up a few days later presenting in Berlin. Total glory hunter,” posted a third.

Meanwhile, someone else joked: “Getting some overtime in Susanna, thought you’d knocked off for the summer?”

And yet another, as if in Susanna’s voice, jested: “I’ll work Friday, I’ll work Friday if you can get me a ticket for the game.”

Susanna Reid was thought to be on holiday (Credit: Instagram)

However, it turns out Susanna may not be staying for the match.

She informed Adil during GMB today after he made out he’d go around to hers to watch the final: “You’re all welcome, because I’m coming home, because I don’t have a ticket to the game.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Susanna Reid signs off GMB as Ed Balls pleads ‘can’t you just stay?’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.