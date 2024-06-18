Suspect series 2 has lined up some big name cast additions.

Mamma Mia star Dominic Cooper joins the cast as the mysterious Jon, while Showtrial alum Celine Buckens plays new character Sapphire.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Suspect series 2, including plot, cast, and start date.

Returning star Anne-Marie Duff takes the lead in the new drama (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Suspect series 2 about?

Following the events of the first series, Dr Susannah Newman (Anne-Marie Duff) takes centre stage in a desperate hunt for a serial killer.

When Dr Susannah’s new client Jon (Dominic Cooper) admits under hypnosis that he is a murderer with intentions to kill again, Susannah realises she must stop him.

However, Jon escapes, and the police – headed by her ex lover Detective Superintendent Richard Grove (Ben Miller) – aren’t interested. It’s up to Susannah to save Jon’s intended victim, Sapphire, the way she couldn’t save her own daughter.

Ben Miller also returns to his role as Detective Superintendent Richard Grove (Credit: Channel 4)

Who returns to the cast?

Anne-Marie Duff returns as Dr Susannah Newman, alongside Ben Miller as DS Richard Grove.

Speaking about the new series, Anne-Marie said: “I’m so pleased to be returning to Suspect to be able to dig deeper into the character of Dr Susannah Newman.

“Expect lots of twists, turns and revelations alongside more questions to be answered. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve done with the second series.”

James Nesbitt, who played Susannah’s former husband Danny, is not expected to return after being arrested at the end of series 1.

Hollywood star Dominic Cooper portrays a self confessed murderer (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are the new series 2 cast?

Dominic Cooper joins the cast as the mysterious self-confessed killer Jon Fallow.

English actor Dominic is quite a big name – having previously bagged roles in the Marvel Multiverse as well as musical blockbuster Mamma Mia. More recently, he starred alongside Hugh Bonneville in The Gold. He will also appear in the upcoming Prime Video drama My Lady Jane.

Celine Buckens, of Showtrial fame, will portray Sapphire – the girl that Jon is after. Since her BAFTA-nominated performance in Showtrial, Celine has played main roles in two Paramount+ dramas: The Ex-Wife and The Castaways.

Friday Night Dinner’s Tamsin Greig also joins the cast as Natasha Groves. Tamsin has quite a repertoire of Channel 4 series under her belt. As well as Friday Night Dinner, she also appeared in Black Books and Green Wing. Her other roles include BBC’s Episodes and ITV’s Belgravia. She also currently appears in Paramount+ drama Sexy Beast.

Tamsin Greig, of Friday Night Dinner fame, is another new addition to the Suspect cast (Credit: Channel 4)

Bradford-born actress Vinette Robinson will play Louisa McAdams. Vinette starred in the acclaimed restaurant film Boiling Point, which later spawned a sequel TV series. Her other recent roles include The Lazarus Project, Code 404, Six Four and The Gathering.

Award-winning actor Eddie Marsan will play Alistair Underwood. Eddie is well known for playing Terry, brother of the titular character, in Ray Donovan. He also portrayed the titular Gilbert Norrell in the BBC’s Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell. More recently, Marsan portrayed the role of the real life con artist John Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Rounding out the cast are Top Boy’s Nicholas Pinnock, who plays Joseph Buckley, and Bodyguard’s Gina McKee.

Eddie Marsan portrays Alistair Underwood (Credit: Channel 4)

When is the Suspect series 2 start date?

The drama will return in Summer 2024.

As before, it will air on Channel 4 in the UK before following on BritBox in the US and Canada.

There will be eight new episodes.

Suspect returns to Channel 4 in Summer 2024.

Read more: Channel 4’s Suspect: Crime-thriller fans’ new TV obsession by Matt Baker

Are you excited for the new Suspect cast? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.