Tess Daly is reportedly feeling “stressed” over the future of Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter, 55, has hosted the BBC dance show since it began in 2004. She co-hosts alongside Claudia Winkleman.

However, the show has been at the centre of a scandal following allegations of pro dancers’ misconduct behind the scenes.

Tess reportedly feels “stressed” over Strictly’s future (Credit: BBC)

Strictly scandal

Earlier this year, pro dancer Giovanni Pernice denied allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour”. He won’t return for the new series.

Then, this week, the BBC confirmed that Graziano Di Prima would not return either following allegations of misconduct against him.

He’s been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at his 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott. In a statement last week, he said “deeply regrets the events that led to my departure from Strictly”.

Since then, some more allegations have come out leaving many to wonder what this meant for the future of the show.

Tess has hosted Strictly since it began in 2004 (Credit: Cover Images)

Tess Daly on Strictly

According to a new report, Tess feels the 2024 series “could be its last”.

A source reportedly told Bella: “Tess has been getting very stressed about the future of the show, and she worries that this series could be the last because of all this controversy. This Graziano drama is the last thing they needed following on from Giovanni, and she’s not sure how much more Strictly can take.

“This is a show Tess has worked on for 20 years – it means so much to her, she hates that it’s being destroyed. Obviously, she doesn’t see what goes on during rehearsals, but she’s always got on well with the professional dancers.

“She feels quite protective of them, but she knows the bosses must protect the contestants.”

Graziano is facing allegations of misconduct (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the source claimed that if Strictly doesn’t “survive” the scandal, Tess “doesn’t know what she would do”.

They alleged that she’s “not like Claudia with lots of things on the go” so she’s “terrified what this fallout could mean”.

The source claimed that Tess “does worry people are out to get Strictly”.

Read more: Strictly hosts Tess and Claudia ‘to open 2024 series with apology to celebs’ following alleged misconduct

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.