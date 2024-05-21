Big Brother star Yinrun taking part in this weekend’s The 1% Club: ‘Hope she didn’t cry!’

The 1% Club on Saturday (May 25) will see a familiar face taking part in the show.

Their involvement was announced on social media earlier this week (Monday, May 20) – and fans are thrilled!

This saturday will be the last episode of this current series.

The episode was filmed quite a while ago.

Anyone recognise one of the contestants playing here before she made her other TV appearance? We absolutely loved having her on the show – she was great fun!#the1percentclub pic.twitter.com/AeoZKTPWad — The 1% Club (@1PercentClubITV) May 20, 2024

The 1% Club to feature Yinrun

On Monday, the official 1% Club Twitter account teased that not only would this weekend’s episode be the last of the series, but a famous face would be appearing in it too.

“This Saturday will be the last episode of this current series. The episode was filmed quite a while ago,” they tweeted.

“Anyone recognise one of the contestants playing here before she made her other TV appearance? We absolutely loved having her on the show – she was great fun!”

A closer look at the picture shows that Yinrun from Big Brother 2023 will be appearing on the show.

Yinrun, 26, finished the series in fourth place last year. The series was won by Jordan Sangha.

Yinrun was in Big Brother last year (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled

Fans of the show were over the moon to learn that Yirun would be appearing in the show.

“Yinrun!?” one excited fan tweeted.

“What!! Yinrun!!” another squealed.

“MOTHER YINRUN,” a third wrote.

However, one fan had something pressing to ask. “Did she cry?” they asked.

This is in reference to the fact that Yinrun was one of the more, let’s say, teary-eyed of contestants on last year’s Big Brother. So much so, that fans criticised her for turning on the waterworks at times during the series.

Lee’s hit show isn’t returning this year (Credit: ITV)

More disappointment for Lee Mack fans

Fans of Lee Mack will not only be gutted to learn that the series finale of the 1% Club airs this weekend, but that Not Going Out won’t be on screens in 2024.

Lee confirmed the news himself during an interview with the Radio Times in December.

“For the first year in a long time, I won’t be doing Not Going Out. If we do bring it back, we’re looking at early 2025,” he said at the time.

“We’re talking about it now. I’d love to do more, I love doing it, it’s great fun, I love the cast but […] it’s not always my decision, these things. I just wait for someone to say, ‘There’s a bag of money, get on with it,” he then added.

The 1% Club airs on Saturday, May 25 at 8.55pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

