The Chase star Anne Hegerty on her ‘filthy little secret’ over her career

The Chase favourite Anne Hegerty previously admitted that she always wanted to be famous.

Speaking in a candid interview about her career, the 65-year-old Chaser admitted the desire to be famous is her “filthy little secret”, and something she’s always wanted.

Anne first found fame as The Governess on The ITV quiz show The Chase after joining the TV series in 2010.

During a 2019 interview with The Sun on Sunday, Anne confessed: “My filthy little secret is that I’ve always wanted to be famous and I don’t get nervous being on TV!”

Anne’s first brush with fame was as a contestant on Mastermind in 1987, although back then, The Governess’ skills weren’t up to scratch and she admitted: “I didn’t do terribly well on the show, but I joined Mastermind Club.”

Finding the club ‘dull and boring’ Anne worked her way to the Grand Prix quiz circuit. It was during this time as a quizzer that she met fellow Chaser Mark Labbett, 53, otherwise known as The Beast. It was through Mark that Anne heard about an opening for a female Chaser on the show.

The timing couldn’t have been better with Anne struggling financially at the time and relying on benefits to get by. Anne admitted that it felt like “everything up to that moment had been the hard work”.

The fame game isn’t, though. While some people struggle with fame, Anne enjoys every moment, saying: “I loved the stardom. I paid off the mortgage, bought a new car and some jewellery too.”

Her popularity on The Chase led to Anne jetting off to Australia for the 2108 series of I’m a Celebrity….

The series made headlines because, in a change to the normal format, it was hosted by Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby. Holly stepped in for Ant McPartlin while he took a year off from TV after his arrest for drink-driving.

During her time in camp Anne endured a number of gruesome tasks, drinking blended fish eyes and eating witchetty grubs to win stars. Anne was the fifth celebrity to be voted off the show, before Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle.

