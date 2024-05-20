The Chase star Bradley Walsh lets slip that the Chasers’ jokes on the show are scripted

The Chase host Bradley Walsh regularly has banter and funny exchanges with The Chasers.

However, a recent admission from the charismatic host has revealed all may not be as it seems behind the scenes…

Brad revealed a behind-the-scenes secret (Credit: ITV)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh lets slip behind the scenes secret

During an interview with The Mirror last month, Bradley revealed that the jokes The Chasers throw at him during the show are, in fact, scripted!

Speaking to the publication, Brad said: “I love winding them all up. The one I have most fun with is Shaun, the Dark Destroyer. It’s because we both love our football. We’re exactly the same age well, he’s two days older than me. I just adore him.”

He then went on to discuss how the Chasers hit back at him during the show.

“They sort of have pops at me, but a bit of self-deprecating humour never hurt anybody,” he said.

“We’ve got a writer called Adam Bostock Smith. He writes their gags to have a go at me. Some of them are really funny, it actually makes me laugh. We know it’s just banter there’s no point in getting yourself wound up like some presenters I know who are just so precious, it’s frightening,” he then added.

Jenny claims to be the ‘peacemaker; behind the scenes (Credit: ITV)

The Chase stars address ‘fallouts’ on the show

During an episode of Beat the Chasers earlier this month, Jenny Ryan aka The Vixen revealed that there have been fallingouts behind the scenes.

“There have been a couple of incidents. But I’m known actually as the peacemaker,” Jenny revealed.

“Hands up who’s been hit by the Vixen at some point,” Mark Labbett then said.

To this, Mark, Shaun Wallace, and Paul Sinha raised their hands, leading to the audience laughing.

“Well you think that’s bad, all I have to say to them is: ‘Pack it in, or I’ll set the Governess on you.’ Every time it works,” Jenny replied.

Sharing a clip of the incident later on Twitter, Mark wrote: “Let’s face it, @jenlion is the original Mean Girl”.

Brad has a lot of pride for Breaking Dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Breaking Dad ‘healed rifts’

In other Bradley-related news, the TV star revealed that filming Breaking Dad with his son, Barney has helped families come together.

Speaking to the MailOnline last year, Bradley said: “I’ve had lots of messages from families on social media saying they’ve fallen out with their father and they haven’t spoken in years, but they’ve watched the show and they want to reconnect with their dad.

“For example, they say that they have booked a holiday with their dad or son, and they are going to go off and do something like that. It is so lovely,” he then said.

The former Doctor Who star then added that it “makes it all worth it” knowing his show is helping rebuild relationships.

