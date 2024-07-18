The Chase has been a hit with audiences ever since it first launched on ITV back in 2009.

However, like any long-running show, it’s had its fair share of scandals and complaints.

Here’s an inside look at all the times the hit gameshow has come under fire over the past 15 years…

The show has been hit with Ofcom complaints before (Credit: ITV)

The Chase scandals: Ofcom complaints

Fans of The Chase have taken some pretty drastic measures in the past over issues on the show.

Back in 2020, viewers complained to Ofcom when Bradley Walsh and guests were shown hugging during the pandemic.

The episode in question was filmed back in September 2020, when social distancing was still being enforced.

Ofcom confirmed at the time that 29 complaints had been made about the lack of social distancing.

However, ITV hit back, saying: “Series 11 of The Chase Celebrity Special was filmed using approved Close Contact Cohort protocols. As such, host Bradley Walsh and the celebrity contestants were able to physically interact for short intervals.”

Bradley’s rejection of some answers has angered fans in the past (Credit: ITV)

‘Right’ answers being rejected

There have been several occasions where seemingly correct answers have been rejected by Bradley, leaving viewers at home furious.

For example, during an episode broadcast in November 2022, Bradley asked a contestant, “Emilia Clarke watched videos of Hitler to prepare for the final episode of what TV series?”

“Game of Throne,” the contestant replied. Rather than give the point, Bradley told the contestant that she was wrong. The answer? Game of Thrones.

“Can’t accept ‘Games of Throne’. FFS Brad. Harsh,” one fan fumed at the time.

Another episode, this time in February 2023, saw Bradley ask a contestant: “What is the flag carrier airline of Turkey?”

They replied saying “Turkish Airline”, missing out the S at the end of “airline”. Bradley rejected their answer.

“Oh COME ON NOW!!!! Refuse to accept Turkish Airline because the answer is Turkish Airlines with an S….. [bleep],” a fan fumed.

Mark beat a team with 6 seconds to go (Credit: ITV)

ITV The Chase scandals: Show accused of being ‘fixed’

In 2020, a team of three managed to rack up £60,000 before taking Mark Labbett on in the final.

They put 22 steps between themselves and The Beast – however, it wasn’t quite enough.

Mark managed to catch up with them with six seconds to spare, leaving viewers furious. Many accused the show of being “fixed” and of Mark having “easier” questions than the contestants.

“#TheChase could #MarkLabbett have had easier questions???? #Chaser #fix that was ridiculous,” one fan tweeted.

“That wasn’t a fix at all? Bradley reading the questions like a rocket!” another said.

Paul got a question wrong, but it still counted (Credit: ITV)

Chasers’ wrong answer wins

In September 2023, fans of the show were left furious when Paul Sinha‘s incorrect answer was accepted. This then led to the contestants missing out on a £90,000 jackpot.

During the Final Chase, Paul was asked which One Direction star was the father of Bear Payne.

Paul answered with “Ian Payne”. The correct answer is actually “Liam Payne”, however, Bradley accepted Paul’s answer anyway.

“You were robbed with that Ian Payne answer!” one viewer fumed at the time.

“So close. I’m sure Paul answered Ian Payne instead of Liam Payne for one of his answers, though,” another said.

