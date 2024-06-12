The Chase star Shaun Wallace on ‘holding grudges’ and ‘tension’ with co-stars

The Chase continues on ITV today (Wednesday June 12), with another team of hopeful contestants fighting it out against one of the ruthless Chasers in the pursuit of a cash prize.

If you’re wondering if there’s ever any backstage beef after all the on-screen competitiveness, “The Dark Destroyer”, Shaun Wallace, once opened up show “tension” and whether he ever “holds grudges” with co-stars in an interview.

The Chase and Beat the Chasers star Shaun Wallace discussed “tensions” with co-stars (Credit: ITV)

The Chase and Beat the Chasers star Shaun Wallace on ‘tension’ with co-stars

Quizzed about whether on-set drama ever continued once the cameras were cut on Beat the Chasers, Shaun, 64, gave an interesting answer.

“Not from my perspective,” he told ITV. “If anyone wants to hold a grudge, that’s a matter for them. It is a game show after all.”

However, he did admit that the Beat the Chasers format, which has recently seen all the Chasers join forces as a team, has resulted in “tensions running high”, with “stakes…higher than ever”.

But despite his steely on-screen persona, Shaun went on to reveal himself as a bit of a softy.

He admitted to sometimes feeling bad about beating contestants on The Chase.

It was heartbreaking to see.

One particular show seemed to stick in his mind: “There’s a young guy who missed out on a big sum of money – I really did want him to win,” he reflected.

“All he needed was one correct answer and he got a few wrong in a row. It was heartbreaking to see.”

You can catch The Chase on ITV1 and ITVX this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5pm-6pm.

