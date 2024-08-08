Shaun Wallace has opened up about questions he receives over his future on The Chase amid his legal career.

The barrister, who is known as ‘The Dark Destroyer’ on the game show, has explained how he takes absences from the show if he has a long legal trial.

However, Shaun, 64, said this leads to fans wondering whether he’s been “sacked”.

Shaun is known as The Dark Destroyer on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace on The Chase

Speaking on the The Hearing – A Legal Podcast, the quizzer said: “If I’ve got a long trial, then that will take precedence over my filming, and The Chase know that.

“But I’ve then got to make up my other episodes later on in the series. So when people see me… not seen me on TV for a long… ‘Has he been sacked?’ No, just back to my legal career.”

Earlier this year, Shaun opened up about how viewers had called for him to be sacked after he answered a question wrong on the show.

Shaun has shut down claims he’s been ‘sacked’ from The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on This Morning, the star explained that he had answered one question incorrectly during the final chase and it meant the team won the prize money.

He said: “Every Achilles has its heel, mine is soaps. I was one question away from winning a Chase episode and they asked me what colour is Marge Simpson’s hair.

So when people see me… not seen me on TV for a long… ‘Has he been sacked?’.

“If you’ve never watched The Simpsons like I’ve never watched The Simpsons, you’re not going to know.”

His co-star Anne Hegerty, who appeared alongside him, said: “That’s really not a soap question, Shaun.”

Shaun said there’s no tension or grudges held between the Beat the Chasers stars (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers ‘grudges’

However, Shaun continued: “Soaps, animation, whatever. Same thing to me. I got such a backlash from social media, ‘You should be sacked, you’re rubbish,’ but questions are only easy if you know the answers.”

As well as The Chase, Shaun and Anne are also a part of spin-off show Beat the Chasers. The show sees the Chasers working together as a team against a player, rather than individually like on The Chase.

Shaun previously addressed working alongside his co-stars, saying they don’t “hold grudges” against each other.

He told ITV: “If anyone wants to hold a grudge, that’s a matter for them. It is a game show after all.”

The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

