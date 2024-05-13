The Fortune Hotel begins on ITV tonight as a batch of contestants plot their way to £250,000.

On Monday’s edition of Lorraine, mother and son Jo-Ann and Will appeared to spill some details on the new game show – hosted by Stephen Mangan.

During the interview, Jo-Ann also opened up about a health condition she has and explained why she wears a soft cast on her lower arm.

The Fortune Hotel on ITV

Host Lorraine Kelly said to Jo-Ann: “Tell me what this is because you’ve got to wear sometimes a sleeve and sometimes you wear the wrist,” referring to Jo-Ann’s soft cast.

Jo-Ann explained: “I had cancer about nine years ago and I’ve got lymphoedema.”

Lorraine asked: “But you’re okay now?”

Jo-Ann replied: “Yeah, yeah. I’m good thank you.”

Lorraine then asked whether Jo-Ann’s condition holds her back from doing the challenges on the ITV show. Each day, the contestants have the chance to try and uncover who has which case through the challenges.

Inside one briefcase is the £250k jackpot. Eight are empty while one contains the dreaded Early Checkout Card. Whichever pair are left holding that case at the end of each show will be eliminated.

At the end of each episode, each pair must decide whether to keep or swap their case. But the pair with the massive sum in their case will have to try and keep hold of it.

Speaking about the challenges, Jo-Ann said: “I just wanted to [take part in the challenges]. We were just living a different life. I never thought I’d be able to do something like that.”

Lorraine today

Meanwhile, Jo-Ann explained her plans if she wins the jackpot on the show. She said she’d like to buy a lymphatic drainage machine – but for a special reason.

She said: “The clinic I go to, you go on a waiting list for it [the machine]. So you get it for a month and then you might be waiting for six months to get it again.

“So I’d like to buy a machine for the clinic. I was lucky enough to buy my own.”

Lorraine gushed: “Oh that’s so lovely. What a great thing to do.”

The Fortune Hotel begins tonight (May 13) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

