The Fortune Hotel began on ITV tonight as 10 pairs of contestants arrived in the Caribbean ready for some game playing – and hopefully drama!

Stephen Mangan hosts the new game show, which has been described by viewers as a mix of The Traitors and Deal or No Deal.

Tonight’s first episode introduced the contestants. But what are viewers thinking of the new series already?

Mother and son duo Jo-Ann and Will were the first pairing to receive the case containing the prize pot of £250,000 – meaning they became the fortune holders. The aim of the game is for the contestants to keep hold of or seek out the case containing the jackpot.

The others received cases filled with nothing while Gary and Lesley were unfortunately lumped with the Early Checkout Card.

However, 30 minutes into the show, couple Gary and Lesley swapped their case with friends Jen and Susan – who then became the unfortunates.

Later into the episode, the contestants took on their first challenge – to take selfies at landmarks.

Chloe and Louis finished last in the challenge, meaning they had to take part in a compulsory case swap.

But Chloe and Louis decided to swap with Jo-Ann and Will, meaning they unknowingly bagged the case with the £250k. In a turn of events though, Louis and Chloe then lost the £250k case to Jen and Susan. However, just to add a bit more drama, Jo-Ann and Will had the opportunity to take their case back, and they did of course, meaning they reunited with the jackpot.

After each couple decided whether they wanted to case swap or keep the one they had, Louis and Chloe had the case containing the Early Checkout Card. This meant they were sent home – brutal!

Then at the end of the episode, back in their hotel room, Jo-Ann and Will had to decide which pair they wanted to give the Early Checkout Card to since they had ended up with the £250k case. All will be revealed in tomorrow night’s episode…

With the new series kicking off, viewers shared their opinions online… and it was divided to say the least.

Many branded the show a mix of BBC’s The Traitors and fellow ITV game show Deal or No Deal. One person said on X: “This really is The Traitors with a bit of Deal or No Deal.”

Another wrote: “Golden Balls meets Deal or No Deal meets The Traitors.”

Someone else said: “Ahhh The Traitors, but warm and with Deal or No Deal thrown in…”

Others, meanwhile, branded the series a “rip off” of The Traitors, and pointed out at the format and music seemed similar. One ranted: “I thought #TheFortuneHotel would be a dodgy rip off of The Traitors but wow this is a really awful rip off even down to the mother and son.”

Another added: “What is this poor man’s Traitors rip off I’ve just switched on that’s currently airing on ITV1?!”

Others are excited to see what drama the new show could bring. One said: “Ok I am LOVING this! It’s all the drama of swapping cases, the anticipation.”

Another wrote: “Think @itv have a hit here.”

And finally, host Stephen received some reaction – and people loved him! One gushed: “Love Stephen Mangan.”

Another admitted: “To be honest, for me, the best thing about #TheFortuneHotel is Stephen Mangan.”

The Fortune Hotel continues tomorrow night (May 14) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

