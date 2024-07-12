The Jetty is almost here, and it’s quite possibly the best thriller we’ve seen on BBC One so far this year – with Jenna Coleman leading the cast.

Victoria actress Jenna portrays widowed detective Ember Manning. She discovers that the happy memories of her own past might not be as idyllic as she remembers as she investigates her latest case.

BBC One describes the four-part crime drama “as much of a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller”. They told us it asks “big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory in the places that Me Too has left behind”.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Jetty on BBC One, including filming locations, start date, theme music, and the cast.

The Jetty stars Jenna Coleman and Archie Renaux as colleagues Ember and Hitch (Credit: Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall)

What is The Jetty about?

The Jetty is a tense and atmospheric crime drama, starring Jenna Coleman as detective Ember Manning. When someone with a grudge deliberately starts a fire in the boat hut her husband used to own, Ember is called to investigate.

The same day, Ember becomes aware of a pregnant teenager in the town. She suspects the young girl could possibly have been groomed or even raped. Alongside Ember’s investigation, a podcaster is trying to shed light on a missing persons cold case, and an adult man’s relationship with two underage girls. Ember needs to find out how the crimes are all linked – and fast.

As Ember comes closer to answers, however, the case becomes entangled with her own personal life…

Speaking about the series, Jenna says: “Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

Cat Jones (EastEnders) created and wrote The Jetty, while Marialy Rivas (Perry Mason) directed.

Who is in the cast of The Jetty?

Former Emmerdale actress Jenna Coleman stars as detective Ember Manning in the cast of The Jetty on BBC One. Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes portrays her on-screen daughter Hannah.

The Jetty also stars Archie Renaux as Ember’s rather rubbish colleague Hitch. TV viewers will probably know him best for his roles in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Shadow and Bone, and Gold Digger.

Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays King Aegon Targaryen II in House of the Dragon, portrays Malachy, while Deadwater Fell’s Matthew McNulty stars as Arj.

Bad Education actress Laura Marcus stars as impressionable Caitlin, Happy Valley‘s Amelia Bullmore plays Ember’s ‘psychic’ mum Sylvia, and I May Destroy You’s Weruche Opia plays podcaster Riz.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell’s Bo Bragason stars as detention-flouter Amy, who is dating older man Malachy. The Witch’s Ralph Ineson portrays DI Morgan, Shardlake’s Arthur Hughes stars as Liam, and Paddington’s Dominic Coleman plays Brad.

David Ajala, Nina Barker-Francis, Miya Ocego, Elliot Cowan, Ruaridh Mollica, and Shannon Watson also star.

Corrie fans might recognise Natalie Gumede who pops up as a doctor in episode 1. Natalie played Tyrone’s abusive girlfriend Kirsty Soames in the ITV soap between 2011 and 2013.

Ruby Stokes and Jenna Coleman play daughter and mother Hannah and Ember in The Jetty (Credit: Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall)

Where is The Jetty set and filmed?

The Jetty is set and filmed in several locations around Lancashire. The opening scenes, in which a boat hut has been deliberately torched, are “filmed in a scenic Lancashire lake town”.

Talking about filming there, actress Weruche Opia said: “The lake town is the perfect setting because the scenery in and around Lancashire where we filmed is so idyllic.

“It’s mad to think that so many things can be hidden and buried in plain sight, just under the surface of this little lake town.”

Meanwhile, executive producer for Firebird Pictures Elizabeth Kilgarriff said: “The setting was a very changeful place. We were filming across Lancashire, in the winter essentially, so it’s quite wild. There’s a rawness to it, but there’s so much beauty as well.”

She added: “There’s also something dangerous about the setting. For us, we never wanted the town to be a sort of lovely chocolate box kind of a place. We wanted it to feel real but also slightly elevated and the lake really gives us that. It’s a very beautiful but raw and wild place.”

The lake is Hollingworth Lake in Littleborough.

What is the theme music to The Jetty?

The title song to The Jetty is called Fire and Water. It’s written and performed by Let’s Play Dead.

Let’s Play Dead also recorded the song Heaven and Hell for the second series of TV’s Harlots.

Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) is forced to question her own past in Jetty (Credit: Firebird Pictures/Alex Telfer)

The Jetty cast: What is the start date? How can I watch it?

The Jetty starts on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One. Episode 2 follows the next day on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at the same time.

Episodes three and four will air on Sunday, July 21, 2024, and Monday, July 22, 2024, also at 9pm.

The Jetty cast: Is The Jetty on BBC iPlayer?

The Jetty will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, July 15, 2024. All four episodes of the drama will be available to binge at that time.

And we have a feeling you might not be able to wait until it airs on BBC One!

