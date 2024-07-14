Ruby Stokes is currently playing Hannah in the brilliantly eerie The Jetty, the next bingeable thriller from BBC One and iPlayer – and it’s the latest in a string of high-profile roles for the actress.

Bridgerton fans will most definitely know her for playing Francesca in the popular Netflix drama. However, the show was forced to replace her midway through filming series 2.

So why was actress Hannah Dodd drafted in as the new Francesca? And what else has Ruby Stokes been in? Here’s everything you need to know.

Actress Ruby Stokes (far left) as Hannah in The Jetty (Credit: Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall)

Who plays Hannah in The Jetty on BBC One?

Actress Ruby Stokes portrays Hannah Manning in the cast of The Jetty. Hannah is the daughter of Jenna Coleman’s Detective Ember Manning.

Ember’s husband and Hannah’s dad died a year ago from cancer, leaving the mum and daughter grieving, but closer than ever. However, as the drama continues, it becomes clear that there is most definitely an elephant in the room.

Detective Ember is called to investigate a case of a pregnant teen, which provokes memories of her own teenage pregnancy… Could the case threaten to unravel the threads of her past?

Created and written by Cat Jones (of Wolfe, and Harlots fame), the four-part mystery examines sexual morality, age of consent, grooming, identity and memory. It’s as much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller…

As well as Jenna and Ruby, the cast includes House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn-Carney, Romulus’ Archie Renaux, Bad Education’s Laura Marcus, and I May Destroy You’s Weruche Opia.

The Larkins’ Amelia Bullmore also stars, alongside The Terror’s Matthew McNulty, The Witch’s Ralph Ineson, and Shardlake’s Arthur Hughes.

How old is Ruby Stokes?

In real life, Ruby Stokes is 23 years old. She was born on September 04, 2000, in Hackney, London.

However, in The Jetty, she is playing a character at least five years younger. Hannah Manning is still at school, and still wears a uniform. Although her mum lets her smoke and drink beer.

Ruby Stokes (far left) as Francesca in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Was she in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton fans will recognise Ruby Stokes from series one and two of the Netflix series. Ruby portrayed Francesca Bridgerton in both series, from 2020 to 2022. Although she appeared in just five episodes, and wasn’t one of the major characters.

However, the show was forced to replace her midway through series 2. In 2022, Find Me in Paris actress Hannah Dodd took over the role.

Why did Ruby Stokes leave Bridgerton?

Ruby Stokes quit her role as Francesca Bridgerton due to a scheduling conflict. She exited the series to film supernatural drama Lockwood & Co.

Her absence throughout much of the second season was due to her commitment to the Netflix thriller Lockwood & Co. In the series, Ruby had the leading role of Lucy Carlyle.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen told TVLine: “I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through season 2. After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control.”

Hannah Dodd now plays Francesca in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

What else has The Jetty star Ruby Stokes been in?

Ruby Stokes began her career as a child actress. She appeared in a handful of small television roles before winning the role in the 2016 feature film Una. Ruby played the younger version of Rooney Mara’s character Una in the film.

She went on to star in the award-winning film Rocks in 2019. The following year, she was cast as Francesca, the sixth Bridgerton child.

In 2021, Ruby played Isabelle in the horror film A Banquet. And in 2022, Ruby was cast as Lucy Carlyle in the Netflix adaptation of Lockwood & Co.

Ruby subsequently played Samantha Morton’s daughter Florence in the spooky Paramount+ series The Burning Girls.

The Jetty will launch on Monday, July 15, 2024 on BBC iPlayer from 6am, and at 9pm that day on BBC One.

