Sean Pertwee has a name as famous as his face – thanks to his Doctor Who star dad and talented extended family – and now he’s starring in Channel 5 thriller The Night Caller, where his character is not exactly what he seems…

The actor portrays a radio DJ who isn’t quite the Mr Nice Guy his public persona suggests.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Night Caller star Sean Pertwee, including his famous family, his long-term wife, and the tragedy that rocked their world.

Sean Pertwee and Robert Glenister star as radio DJ Lawrence and stalker Tony in The Night Caller (Credit: Channel 5)

Who plays Lawrence in The Night Caller on Channel 5?

Actor Sean Pertwee portrays Lawrence in The Night Caller on Channel 5. The mini-series airs on consecutive nights from Sunday, July 7, 2024 to Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The Channel 5 series follows a cab driver named Tony from Liverpool. He used to be a respected teacher but lost his job, his confidence and subsequently his marriage.

All he has left is a friendship with cafe worker Rosa, and a late-night radio talk show that he listens to whilst working, hosted by a man named Lawrence.

One day, Tony finds the courage to ring Lawrence on-air and subsequently becomes a friend of the show, ringing in regularly. For the first time in years, Tony feels like he’s being listened to.

However, far from being a healthy hobby, Tony becomes obsessed with his new outlet. In tense scenes, Tony starts to interpret Lawrence’s worldview in dangerous ways.

And when Tony realises that the real Lawrence isn’t the man he pretends to be, he sees red…

What is The Night Caller star Sean Pertwee famous for? What’s he been in?

Most of you won’t need reminding that Sean is the son of the late actor Jon Pertwee, who famously played Doctor Who from 1970 to 1974 (with a brief return in 1983).

But Sean is very much famous in his own right, having starred in multiple TV and film productions since the 80s. Those of a certain age (cough, cough, like me), will probably recognise him for playing Jamie Douglas opposite Clive Owen in The Chancer. He went on to portray Ian Worrell in Bodyguards, and Mark Cubitt in Cold Feet.

In 2008, he starred as DS Ed Bain in Amanda Redman drama Honest, before playing Charlie in the TV mini-series Jo. Between 2014 and 2019, he portrayed Alfred Pennyworth in the US Batman tale Gotham.

More recently, he starred as Vic in the Netflix mega-hit You, and DI John Flynn in Silent Witness. He’s also known for his many film roles, including the role of Sgt Wells in the film Dog Soldiers, and Smitty in Event Horizon.

Sean Pertwee with his wife Jacqui Hamilton-Smith and son Alfred in 2013 (Credit: FameFlynet UK/SplashNews.com)

Is Sean Pertwee the voice on Masterchef?

Foodies amongst you might recognise Sean Pertwee’s smooth voice, too. He has been the narrator of MasterChef: The Professionals ever since 2011.

Sean has also narrated dozens of other TV shows, including TV series Hollywood Icons, The Unsinkable Titanic, When Films Go Horribly Wrong, and Nuclear Secrets. He has also voiced video games, including Medieval: Total War.

It’s no surprise perhaps that he was cast to play a soothing radio DJ in The Night Caller…

Was The Night Caller star Sean Pertwee in Doctor Who?

Sean Pertwee has NOT been in Doctor Who, unlike his famous dad, who played the Third Doctor.

However, Sean briefly appeared as himself in the 50th anniversary story The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot in 2013.

According to reports, Sean has frequently been asked if he would play the role of the Third Doctor if asked as a tribute to his father. But Sean has said that he would never consider taking up the part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Pertwee (@seanpertwee)

Who is the wife of Sean Pertwee?

Sean Pertwee is married to Jacqueline Hamilton-Smith. They wed in 1999, surrounded by friends and family – including some of the coolest celebrities at that time. Guests included a young Kate Moss at the height of her fame, and actors Sadie Frost, Jude Law, and Jonny Lee Miller.

Jacqueline, aka Jacqui, is a make-up artist, and the daughter of former MP Anthony Hamilton-Smith. In fact, Sean and Jacqui married at the House of Lords!

Every year, Sean marks their wedding anniversary on his official Instagram page. In June 2024, to mark their 25th wedding anniversary, Sean wrote: “25 years ago today I married my partner, my wife, the love of my life. I love you I love you.”

In previous years, he has said that he “loves her more each day”.

Does Sean have children? What happened to his son?

Sean and Jacqui welcome twins Alfred and Gilbert in 2001. They were born prematurely and, tragically, Gilbert died after four days.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2016, Sean said: “My wife, Jacqui, gave birth to our twin boys in 2001 and we lost one. We lost Gilbert while Alfred (Freddy) survived, which was a miracle because they were born prematurely at 25 weeks.

“Gilbert lived only four days and Freddy survived after being in a coma for three-and-a-half months. When Freddy pulled through, I made a pledge that I would always be proud of him, always be by his side. Whatever decision he takes in life, I’ll support him to the best of my ability.”

Freddy is now 23 now. Describing his son, Sean said: “Freddy is an extraordinarily calm child. He always has been; he’s got an older soul. I don’t know whether it’s because he’s got his brother on his shoulder with him, but he’s got this extraordinary calmness, which is something I never had. I was always frenetic, all over the place and angry about things and he’s not like that. This is one of the reasons he survived. His soul was there although he was in this coma.”

Jon Pertwee with his wife and children, including Sean Pertwee in 1969 (Credit: Jon Lyons/Shutterstock)

Is Sean Pertwee related to Jon Pertwee?

Sean Pertwee is the son of famous actor Jon Pertwee. As well as playing Doctor Who, Jon was also known for playing Worzel Gummidge in the TV show of the same name.

Unlike his father, who was mostly known as a comic actor on stage, radio and in films, Sean took a different route into the profession and trained as a classical actor.

Sadly, Jon died in 1996, and never met his grandchildren. He was 76 at the time of his death from a heart attack. Before becoming an actor, Jon worked for Naval intelligence during WWII and even met Winston Churchill and Alexander Fleming.

Talking about his dad with The Guardian, Sean said: “My father died in 1996 and I miss him greatly. There’s so much I want to talk to him about. We disagreed a lot but, I realise now, that there’s so much he was right about. I’d just like to say: ‘Papa, you were absolutely on the money with that one!'”

As well as his famous dad, Sean is the first cousin, once removed, of actor and comedian Bill Pertwee, the nephew of playwright and screenwriter Michael Pertwee, and the grandson of director and actor Roland Pertwee.

Sean’s older sister Dariel Pertwee is also in the biz. She’s an actress known for appearances in The Bill, Silent Witness, Perfect World, and The Buddha of Suburbia. However, she hasn’t been on the small screen since 2014. she is now a qualified psychotherapist and counsellor.

How old is The Night Caller star Sean Pertwee? Where is he from?

Sean Carl Roland Pertwee was born on June 04, 1964, in Hammersmith, London.

That makes him currently 60 years of age.

Although he largely grew up in Ibiza with his family, he attended Teddington Boys’ School in Richmond upon Thames, and Sunbury College, Surrey. He trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School until his graduation in 1986. Sean then toured with the Royal Shakespeare Company for three years.

Speaking about his childhood, he told The Guardian: “I grew up in Ibiza where we had an idyllic, bohemian lifestyle. We lived in a house with no electricity on a hilltop overlooking Talamanca. I would go off and play in the valley and my dad sounded a cowbell when it was time for dinner.

“My older sister, Dariel, and I were never patronised, we were always made to feel part of whatever was happening with the adults. That’s what I remember – freedom and respect.”

Read more: The Night Caller’s Suzanne Packer: Famous brother from Strictly, actor ex-husband, and why she left Casualty

The Night Caller concludes on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 9pm on Channel 5. All episodes are currently available to watch on My5.

What do you think of Sean Pertwee in The Night Caller? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.