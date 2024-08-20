Roman Kemp forced to intervene as he warns Alex Jones ‘don’t ruin it’ in The One Show blunder

Alex Jones became a little too excited and it almost got the best of her during a live broadcast of The One Show last night, prompting her co-host Roman Kemp to issue a caution.

The One Show returned to screens last week after taking a summer hiatus due to the Paris Olympics.

Roman Kemp interrupted Alex Jones after a blunder on-air. (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones on The One Show

On Monday, Alex and Roman welcomed actors Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum. The stars were appearing to discuss their new film.

However, the show had a bit of a blunder when Alex came close to revealing too much about the movie – Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz.

She explained that she had watched the film mere hours earlier, and was buzzing with excitement to discuss it.

“Channing, it’s quite a different role for you,” Alex began. “Especially towards the end,” she added quickly.

Naomi and Channing dissolved into laughter at the comment.

However, Roman was quick to jump in with a timely interjection. “Don’t ruin it!” He warned.

“I’m not, I’m not!” Alex reassured him, before turning back to Channing.

Beyond film discussions, Channing took the opportunity to address his engagement to Zoë.

The couple have been discreetly linked since 2021. However, it wasn’t until 2022 when they were first seen together.

Having announced their engagement in October 2023, Zoë and Channing debuted as a couple on the LA premiere red carpet for Blink Twice.

Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum couldn’t hide their laughter (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones on perimenopause

BBC presenter Alex recently opened up about feeling ‘overwhelmed’ due to her demanding career.

However, she also expressed enthusiasm about her position.

“I can’t even believe I’m still there, I just go in, do the job and hope no one notices I’m still there,” Alex gushed. “I just love it.”

Despite being questioned about whether she dreamt of a bigger opportunity, Alex insisted that she is “really happy” on the show.

This enthusiasm is partially due to the live nature of the show. Alex expressed that she loved the unpredictability.

Regarding her health, Alex told Bella mag: “I feel overwhelmed all the time, especially now that thing called perimenopause has shown up.”

“The thing that overwhelms me the most is having enough time with the children,” she added.

Alex has been married to Charlie Thomson for almost a decade, and the couple share three children.

Read more: Alex Jones admits feeling ‘overwhelmed’ amid perimenopause as she addresses her future on The One Show

The One Show airs weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So, what are your thoughts? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.